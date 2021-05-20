BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford F-150 Lightning: 555bhp electric pick-up truck revealed
UP NEXT
Like father, like son: Why Oliver Solberg is on track for WRC greatness

Ford F-150 Lightning: 555bhp electric pick-up truck revealed

Electric version of North America's best-selling vehicle will arrive in 2022 with 555bhp 4WD powertrain
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
20 May 2021

Ford has revealed the new F-150 Lightning, the first series-production electric version of its best-selling pick-up that will take on the Tesla Cybertruck when it goes on sale early next year.

The new truck will be critical to the Blue Oval’s plans to dramatically increase its EV sales in America. It was described by chairman Jim Ford as “a defining moment” for both Ford and the American car industry.

The EV is based on the 14th generation of the F-Series, which has long dominated private vehicle sales in the US. Ford sold around 730,000 F-Series pick-ups last year. The Lightning title revives a name previously used for a road-focused performance version of the truck.

The F-150 Lightning will feature a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain that produces 555bhp and 775lb ft – the most torque yet offered on an F-150.

It will be offered with two battery capacities, offering official ranges of around 230 and 300 miles on the American EPA test cycle.

Ford claims the F-150 Lightning will be “wickedly quick off the mark”, with a 0-60mph time in the mid 4.0sec range with the optional extended-range battery.

The firm claims a maximum payload of 907kg for vehicles fitted with the standard 18in wheels, along with a towing capacity of up to 4536kg.

Ford will offer the a home charging station as standard with the truck and says it will be capable of 150kW DC fast-charging, allowing a 15-80% charge in 41 minutes.

Ford also claims the F-150 Lightning will be as versatile as the regular versions, and it will be offered with a range of features to boost productivity as a work vehicle. These will include onboard scales, which can estimate the weight of a payload and adjust the vehicle’s range estimate to account, and a ‘pro trailer hitch assist’ function to make towing easier. 

The truck also offers a power-at-home function, with the ability to use 9.6kW of the battery charge to power a home during a power outage or similar. Ford claims it can power an average home for up to 10 days. Owners will also be able to use the truck to power tools and other electrical equipment.

The smaller electric motors mean that the F-150 Lightning gains an under-bonnet ‘frunk’ that offers 400 litres of storage space and is fitted out with four electrical outlets and two USE chargers.

The F-150 Lightning retains the aluminium alloy body and frame of the regular F-150, along with independent rear suspension to reduce steering roll.

It will also be the first model to come with Ford's new Sync 4A infotainment system, with uses a 15.5in touchscreen. A 12.0in digital instrument cluster will also be offered. 

The F-150 Lightning will be built at Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Centre in Dearborn, Michigan, and will launch in the US in Spring 2022 with a starting price of $39,974 (£28,200), which is broadly comparable to combustion engined versions.

It won't be offered in the UK.

READ MORE

New Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is fastest-accelerating electric SUV

New 2023 MEB-based Ford EV will be small SUV

Ford line-up to go all-electric in Europe by 2030

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,690
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,929
34,201miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,995
38,024miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 82 Zetec 5dr
2014
£4,000
91,183miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,100
45,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,196
41,704miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,199
27,955miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,237
34,107miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,242
39,125miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Maserati MC20 2021 FD hero front

Maserati MC20 2021 review

1 Land Rover Discovery P300e 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Maserati MC20 2021 FD hero front

Maserati MC20 2021 review

1 Land Rover Discovery P300e 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

View all latest drives