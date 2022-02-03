BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford Bronco becomes available in UK from specialist dealer
New 2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale previewed ahead of Tuesday reveal

Ford Bronco becomes available in UK from specialist dealer

New Jeep Wrangler rival starts at £45,000 from Clive Sutton, which provides a two-year, 30,000-mile warranty
3 February 2022

The new Ford Bronco has arrived in the UK through specialist Clive Sutton, imported from the US by the dealer which specialises in desirable, unique and powerful vehicles.

Prices start at £45,000 and rise up to £85,000. In the US, the car starts from $29,995 (£23,700).

The Jeep Wrangler rival is driven by either a 2.3-litre Ecoboost turbo petrol engine producing 266bhp and 310lb ft or a larger 2.7-litre Ecoboost turbo petrol offering 306bhp and 400lb ft.

A seven-speed manual gearbox with an integrated crawl gear is standard and a 10-speed automatic optional. 

Clive Sutton has said that it will provide a comprehensive two-year, 30,000-mile warranty in place of Ford’s standard warranty offering, which doesn't apply in the UK. 

“As soon as Ford announced the new Bronco 4x4 SUV, we had enquiries from customers far and wide,” said company founder and CEO Clive Sutton.

“Alongside our core luxury and supercar services, we pride ourselves on being the first to bring the most desirable models to the UK from the US.

“The Bronco offers British buyers a way to stand out from the crowd in a vehicle that's as capable as it is distinctive.”

The Bronco is available as a two-door or four-door model with a three-section removable roof system as standard. Four-door models have four removable sections and both models have frameless doors. 

Fitted as standard is a new terrain management system named GOAT (Goes Over Any Terrain) with seven driving modes, including Slippery, Sand, Baja, Mid/Ruts and Rock Crawl. 

A high-and-low-range gearbox, trail-turn assist, an electronic front differential and a rear-locking differential are all included as standard, plus the stabiliser bar can be disconnected.

Long-travel Bilstein dampers are available for the long-travel suspension as an option.

Comments
4
ianp55 3 February 2022

Why aren't Ford selling the Bronco here?if they can sell the Mustang & Mustang E here why not the Bronco it's not as if they've really got a great line in SUV's with the Eco Sport,Kuga & Puma all of which are at the smaller end of the SUV spectrum. Perhaps they're haunted by the poor sales of the Edge which bland and rather expensive and not really promoted by the company,but the Bronco is so different it would be quite an attractive proposition  

HughB 3 February 2022

Prices start at £45,000!

CarNut170 3 February 2022

Such a shame Ford don't recognise the UK, Australia and India as key markets for their rugged new SUV!

