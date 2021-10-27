BACK TO ALL NEWS
Five-star NCAP ratings for Ford and Hyundai flagship EVs
Five-star NCAP ratings for Ford and Hyundai flagship EVs

Mustang Mach-E and Ioniq 5 electric SUVs are among batch of new cars to receive top safety ratings
The Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are among a number of new cars that have received a five-star safety rating following “impressive” performances in Euro NCAP’s tests. 

Thanks to a host of safety features, including a central airbag and a deployable bonnet for pedestrian safety among others, Ford’s electric SUV passed with flying colours. It received a 92% protection rate for adult occupants.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 also received a five-star rating, while the small Bayon crossover achieved four stars. The Tucson SUV received five stars, although Euro NCAP noted that it “only just clears the hurdle in Safety Assist to get into five-star territory” after its safety systems were rated at only 70%, compared with an 88% score for the Ioniq 5.

The Toyota Yaris Cross also received a five-star rating, joining the Mirai and Yaris in the top safety rating band. It was tested partially in Europe and partially in Australia, with both being important markets for the compact crossover. It received high marks in every area, with its lowest rating (for vulnerable road users) coming in at 78%.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV and Vollkswagen Touareg plug-in hybrid both received five-star ratings, identical to their previously tested ICE counterparts. 

The Ford Transit and Transit Custom were re-tested after Ford started fitting automatic seatbelt reminders, making the pair "Gold Winners" in the commercial van segment.

Euro NCAP secretary general Michiel van Ratingen said: “Vehicle use in road traffic is the most significant contributor to work-related traumatic injury, so small improvements, especially those that promote seatbelt-wearing, can go a long way. 

“Congratulations to Ford for updating their two commercial vans and making the effort of putting seat belt reminders as standard for drivers and co-drivers.”

