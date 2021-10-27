Five-star NCAP ratings for Ford and Hyundai flagship EVs

The Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are among a number of new cars that have received a five-star safety rating following “impressive” performances in Euro NCAP’s tests.

Thanks to a host of safety features, including a central airbag and a deployable bonnet for pedestrian safety among others, Ford’s electric SUV passed with flying colours. It received a 92% protection rate for adult occupants.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 also received a five-star rating, while the small Bayon crossover achieved four stars. The Tucson SUV received five stars, although Euro NCAP noted that it “only just clears the hurdle in Safety Assist to get into five-star territory” after its safety systems were rated at only 70%, compared with an 88% score for the Ioniq 5.

The Toyota Yaris Cross also received a five-star rating, joining the Mirai and Yaris in the top safety rating band. It was tested partially in Europe and partially in Australia, with both being important markets for the compact crossover. It received high marks in every area, with its lowest rating (for vulnerable road users) coming in at 78%.