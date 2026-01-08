BACK TO ALL NEWS
First look at Kia EV2 ahead of reveal tomorrow
First look at Kia EV2 ahead of reveal tomorrow

Entry-level electric crossover will be shown at Brussels motor show alongside GT variants for EV3, EV4 and EV5

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 January 2026

Kia has released the first images of the EV2, its new entry-level electric car, ahead of its reveal tomorrow (9 January).

Three pictures published on social media reveal it retains key cues from the EV2 Concept shown last year, including its fang-like headlights and low-set brake lights.

The Renault 4 rival will make its debut at the Brussels motor show, when Kia will also unveil new range-topping GT variants of the EV3, EV4 and EV5.

Powertrain details have still to be revealed, but the EV2 will sit on the same modular E-GMP architecture as the rest of Kia’s EV-badged range. As such, it is expected to be a similar offering to that of the EV3, which gets a 201bhp front motor and can be specced with either a 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh battery for a maximum range of 375 miles (WLTP).

Its cabin will also be similar to the EV3's, which sports a 12.3in driver’s display, a 12.3in central touchscreen and a 5.3in climate display. 

The EV2 has been designed and developed in Europe and will be built at the car maker’s Slovakian plant, which also produces the Sportage.

Marc Hedrich, Kia Europe boss, said the EV2 “delivers the innovation and the spirit of our larger EVs” and will “play a pivotal role in shaping the future of responsible mobility across the region”.

Pricing, alongside full technical details, will be released when the car is unveiled. For reference, the EV3, which it will sit underneath, starts at £32,995. The Renault 4, one of the EV2's key rivals, starts from £23,445.

Latest Reviews

Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral
Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi

View all car reviews

xxxx 2 December 2025

Minimum 58kwh battery is to big and expensive for such a small car. Starting point of 43 is plenty.

