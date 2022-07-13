First Lamborghini EV is high-riding grand tourer for 2028

The first fully electric Lamborghini will be an all-new, radically styled 2+2 crossover arriving in 2028, adding a fourth model line to the Italian brand’s range, and it will be swiftly followed by an electric-only second-generation Urus SUV, CEO Stephan Winkelmann has revealed to Autocar.

Intriguingly, the launch of the electric duo also raises the possibility of the firm's sports cars – currently comprising the Lamborghini Huracán and Lamborghini Aventador – keeping petrol power as part of a plug-in hybrid system for at least two more generations, the first launching next year and the second at the turn of the decade.

This means they could be on sale until at least 2035, when most regions are expected to legislate full electrification for new cars.

The continuation of the sports cars as combustion-engine models is a potential consequence of the new EVs dramatically reducing Lamborghini’s fleet-average CO2 emissions. Moreover, the fact it remains a relatively low-volume manufacturer, despite setting a new production record of 8405 last year, means it could be subject to different emissions regulations to mainstream makers.

Winkelmann also pointed to ongoing talks about the use of synthetic fuels as another avenue that could potentially help Sant’Agata meet emissions targets while still building small volumes of hybridised ICE cars, although legislators are currently debating the viability of this.

Winkelmann said: “The first step is to launch two fully electric cars by 2030. As a result of that, we have some time to decide whether we can stay with the internal combustion engines or if we have to go fully electric.

“The pressure to decide the final details isn’t here yet. If the European Parliament decides on a ban, that will influence us, of course.