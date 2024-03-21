First images of new VW Transporter ahead of September launch

The design of the next-generation Volkswagen Transporter has been teased ahead of its September unveiling, showcasing a thoroughly overhauled design for the brand's most popular commercial vehicle.

Set to be unveiled at the IAA Transportation show in Hanover, Germany in September, it has already gone on sale in Germany from €36,780 (£31,200).

It has been designed to be immediately recognisable as a Transporter, which means it adopts the same short, stubby nose and steeply-raked windscreen as previous iterations had, together with a characteristic 'Bulli' line passing from the bonnet down the flanks. Its front end, with a large front grille and redesigned headlamps, is designed to bring it in line with the ID Buzz and Multivan.

Measuring between 5,050mm and 5,450mm in length, however, it is longer than both of those cars, with the ID Buzz measuring 4,712mm and the Multivan 4,973mm (or 5,173mm in extended wheelbase form).

At the rear, it will feature redesigned C-shaped LED lights said to have taken inspiration from the T5 variant manufactured between 2003 and 2015, together with horizonetal character lines stretching the length of the tailgate to emphasise width.

While full specifications have not yet been released, the Transporter will sit on 16in, 17in and 19in alloys, the latter being the largest alloys to have ever been offered in the van's history.

Albert Kirzinger, chief designer for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: "The details of the seventh Bulli generation pick up the characteristic design features of its six predecessors and give them a new interpretation.

"This has a tradition – every new Volkswagen Transporter has always represented a new visual beginning, a stylistic bridge between a long history, the present and the future. This is precisely what has kept this product line updated for over eight decades, making it the most successful van series in its class in the world."

Previously spotted testing on roads around Germany in electric form, the Ford Transit Custom twin will adopt an all-new architecture developed with Ford, allowing it to become available as an EV for the first time. Notably, the charging flap for electric and PHEV versions is located under the right-hand headlight.

Previously shown in a teaser video, the hugely popular van was pictured dressed in heavy camouflage, with just a wide grille and headlamp redesign the obvious visual changes over the outgoing model.

Two versions were spotted; the cargo-carrying panel van and tipper. From launch, it will again be available as a nine-seater Shuttle, a two-row Kombi and the panel van.

A Sportline trim is also expected to be offered, although this hasn't yet been confirmed.