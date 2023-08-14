First drive: 2023 BMW X5 30d

Electric cars may be the primary subject of attention and BMW’s investment these days, but the firm’s traditionally motivated cars still take the vast majority of its sales. Hence the facelifted Mk4 BMW X5 is far from an irrelevance, even if it does still burn a lot of dinosaurs.

In fact, reducing this SUV’s size-10 carbon footprint has been a primary goal, with the fairly comprehensive list of changes including new mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines – among them the 3.0-litre diesel in-line six in the xDrive30d tested here.

Already seen in other recently launched BMW cars, this receives steel instead of aluminium pistons, an altered fuel-injection system, a new oil-scavenging process and a 48V gearbox-integrated starter-generator (ISG) – although power and torque outputs remain the same as before, at 282bhp and 479lb ft.

The new mild-hybrid properties are exhibited in the Eco Pro driving mode, including the ability to coast with the engine idling for extended periods under a trailing throttle.

In combination with an 80-litre fuel tank, the reworked engine offers a theoretical range of up to 700 miles – almost twice that of the much pricier electric BMW iX – while the mild-hybrid measures also afford it lower official CO2 emissions than before (if still 37% company car tax).

A number of exterior styling tweaks distinguish the facelifted X5, the headlights, tail-lights, alloy wheels, bumpers and front grille – now optionally with 'Iconic Glow' illumination – being redesigned.

All UK-bound cars will get the xLine exterior design as standard; the optional M Sport package adds beefier-looking bumpers, an upgraded 20in wheel-and-tyre package and other sporty touches.

Inside, there’s a new-look dash with a free-standing curved digital panel similar to that in the recently updated X7. This is actually made up of separate 12.3in instrument and 14.9in infotainment screens, which use the latest (8.0) version of BMW’s iDrive operating software.