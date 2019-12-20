First drive: 2020 Toyota Yaris GR4 prototype

What, exactly, is the Toyota GR Yaris? That’s hard to explain, because it’s rarely what you expect it to be.
Let's start with the obvious: it looks a bit like a Yaris, but it’s not really a Yaris.
It’s a preview of Toyota’s next World Rally Car, except that it’s not a homologation special in the traditional sense. It’s a Ford Fiesta-sized pocket rocket, but with underpinnings more in common with larger hot hatches such as the Honda Civic Type R. It feels a sort of successor to the Yaris GRMN, but its production run will be a lot bigger, moving into five figures. Its exaggerated bodywork styling suggests flamboyant excess, but the underlying philosophy is ‘less is more’, with a clear focus on weight saving and efficiency.
Essentially, it’s a lightweight, four-wheel-drive hot hatch designed to perform on road, track and rally stage. Given the development code GR-4, the GR Yaris was due to be shown at the final round of this year's World Rally Championship in Australia, but the event was postponed when the rally was cancelled due to the serious fires in the region.
But it has a greater significance: it’s the first true performance car developed entirely in-house by Toyota for around 20 years. There’s no co-development with Subaru (GT86) or BMW (GR Supra) here: this is all the work of Toyota’s nascent Gazoo Racing performance division, with input from both Toyota’s motorsport arm and Tommi Mäkinen Racing, which runs the firm’s World Rally Championship programme.
In a time of focusing on efficiency, the significance of Toyota returning to performance cars shouldn’t be lost. And it definitely isn’t on Naohiko Sato, the self-confessed “crazy engineer” who led development of the GR Yaris. You sense Sato can scarcely believe Toyota allowed him to make it. “Dreams do come true,” he says, with infectiously enthusiastic, wide-eyed glee.
Join the debate
xxxx
This never ending story has become the new Honda Urban
Obvious points: a) Still another year away before it's on the road, b) limited numbers so will it be left-hand drive only, c)£30k, really!
superstevie
The more I read about this
The more I read about this car, the better it gets! Bespoke body, 4 wheel driven with switchable modes, manual gearbox, new suspension. What's not to love? This will definitely be one for the petrolheads among us. It will be expensive for it's size, but those in the know will understand
JJ
Well done, Toyota
It's rare for a major manufacturer to bother with this sort of thing anymore: this bespoke, this many engineer wishes being granted via choice and rare bits.
So, hats off to Toyota for this doing so!
Add your comment