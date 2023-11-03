BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi to increase 'on demand' features from 2024

Fiat Tipo hatchback pulled from UK as brand overhauls line-up

Combustion-engined family car to be replaced by 600e crossover as Fiat reinvents its range for the electric era
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
3 November 2023

The Fiat Tipo has been taken off sale in the UK after seven years, as part of a ground-up overhaul of the Fiat line-up.

The family hatchback and estate models will be indirectly replaced by the new 600e electric crossover

The Tipo’s departure leaves the 500 and Panda as the Italian brand’s only non-SUV cars on sale in the UK.

It was never a core part of Fiat's UK business, having been historically far outsold by its city-car siblings and the similarly sized 500X crossover. 

It remains available to order in other markets around the world. 

A Fiat spokesperson told Autocar that the firm is “committed to electric urban mobility” and as such the Tipo’s indirect replacement in the UK will be the 600e, set to go on sale next month from £32,995 as a rival to the Kia Niro EV and Volvo EX30.

The 600e also serves more directly as a replacement for the combustion-engined 500X

Shortly before being axed, the Tipo, which first went on sale in 2015, was available from £28,745 or £29,245 in jacked-up, 4x4-inspired Cross form. 

It was one of four cars in the Fiat line-up made available with a mild-hybrid powertrain in 2021 but could also be bought with a 93bhp pure-petrol engine.  

The Tipo’s retirement leaves Fiat without a direct rival to the likes of the Ford Focus and Vauxhall Astra. However, Autocar understands that an electric supermini is inbound, likely using the same EV architecture as the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot e-208, as a spiritual successor to the old Fiat Punto supermini.

