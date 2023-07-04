BACK TO ALL NEWS
New electric Fiat 600e brings 249-mile range for £32,995
New 2027 BMW M3 will be 'crazy' quad-motor EV super-saloon

New electric Fiat 600e brings 249-mile range for £32,995

The Jeep Avenger twin gets e-CMP2 underpinnings and an overhauled interior
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
18 September 2023

Fiat has revealed pricing and specification details for its first all-electric crossover - the Fiat 600e - which goes on sale next month in the UK from £32,995, with deliveries starting early next year.

The Fiat 600e shares much of its underpinnings with the Jeep Avenger among other Stellantis siblings and will battle in the highly profitable crossover segment against the likes of the Kia Niro EV and the upcoming Volvo EX30

Prices for the entry-level 600e Red Edition start from £32,995. Red Edition models include a limited-edition exterior paint, fabric seats and 16in wheels as standard. 

All cars gain climate control, rear parking sensors and keyless go, plus LED headlights and cruise control. Also included is a 7.0in digital cluster, a 10.25in touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

Range-topping La Prima cars start from £36,995 and gain 18in wheels, plus a 180deg reversing camera, heated seats, a power tailgate, level-two autonomous driving tech with adaptive cruise control, blindspot detection and wireless phone charging. 

Based on the e-CMP2 platform, the Fiat 600e draws power from a 54kWh (51kWh usable) battery, with 250 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle. Fiat claims it's capable of up to 375 miles of range in the city, based on the WLTP urban cycle. 

It’s fitted with a single motor that sends 154bhp and 192lb ft to the front wheels. 

Like the Avenger, the 600 – a nameplate not seen on a Fiat since 2010, when production of the Italian-market 600 (formerly Seicento) ended – is available in five-door form only, and will not be offered with a combustion powertrain from launch. 

However, as the platform can accommodate an engine, the 600 will spawn a hybrid sibling "to be sold in selective markets". The UK will be one of them, Fiat confirmed to Autocar. Both versions of the 600 will be sold alongside the ICE-only 500X.

Similar in size and profile to the 500X, Fiat’s new model arrives with an exterior more in line with the firm’s new design direction, with the front badge dropped for the model name (or number, in this case) in chrome and, like the electric 500, a sharper front end with lights that feature an eyelid-style design. Corresponding touches can be seen at the rear.

Geared towards families, the bulbous Fiat has 360 litres of boot space – more than the upcoming Volvo EX30 it will go up against – which it claims to be the “best in class".

The 600, which is aligned with the DS 3 E-Tense and Peugeot e-2008, also comes equipped with an array of safety features, including sensors all round and drowsy driver detection. Like the smaller electric 500, level-two assisted driving will also be fitted as standard.

The interior is also considerably different from that of the car it replaces. Again mirroring its smaller, 500 sibling, the 600 gains a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a 7.0in digital display, a two-spoke steering wheel, a wireless phone charger and keyless entry.

In top-rung La Prima trim, the interior gets velour floor mats and an ivory-coloured synthetic leather-clad dash and seats.

Both versions can accommodate 100kW charging rates, which takes the battery from 0-80% in 30 minutes.

In line with Fiat’s new styling direction, the 600 cannot be specified in grey. Instead, it is available in four colours (Sun, Sea, Earth and Sky) that “recall Italian beauty and natural landscapes”. The brand hopes this new push for colour will set its vehicles apart in their respective markets.

Marc 5 July 2023
Got a face like a puffer fish.
xxxx 5 July 2023

Forget Volvo this is up against the potentially cheaper MG which in my book is far better looking. If it ends up at nearly 40k it just doesn't look good for money when compared to a 43k Model 3.

bol 5 July 2023

Mmmn, this over inflated parody or the stylish, faster, longer-distance Volvo EX30 for the same money? Stellantis really need to up their game - and concede that the 500 styling only works when small 

