New electric Fiat 600e brings 249-mile range for £32,995

Fiat has revealed pricing and specification details for its first all-electric crossover - the Fiat 600e - which goes on sale next month in the UK from £32,995, with deliveries starting early next year.

The Fiat 600e shares much of its underpinnings with the Jeep Avenger among other Stellantis siblings and will battle in the highly profitable crossover segment against the likes of the Kia Niro EV and the upcoming Volvo EX30.

Prices for the entry-level 600e Red Edition start from £32,995. Red Edition models include a limited-edition exterior paint, fabric seats and 16in wheels as standard.

All cars gain climate control, rear parking sensors and keyless go, plus LED headlights and cruise control. Also included is a 7.0in digital cluster, a 10.25in touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Range-topping La Prima cars start from £36,995 and gain 18in wheels, plus a 180deg reversing camera, heated seats, a power tailgate, level-two autonomous driving tech with adaptive cruise control, blindspot detection and wireless phone charging.

Based on the e-CMP2 platform, the Fiat 600e draws power from a 54kWh (51kWh usable) battery, with 250 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle. Fiat claims it's capable of up to 375 miles of range in the city, based on the WLTP urban cycle.

It’s fitted with a single motor that sends 154bhp and 192lb ft to the front wheels.

Like the Avenger, the 600 – a nameplate not seen on a Fiat since 2010, when production of the Italian-market 600 (formerly Seicento) ended – is available in five-door form only, and will not be offered with a combustion powertrain from launch.

However, as the platform can accommodate an engine, the 600 will spawn a hybrid sibling "to be sold in selective markets". The UK will be one of them, Fiat confirmed to Autocar. Both versions of the 600 will be sold alongside the ICE-only 500X.