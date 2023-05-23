Fiat previews car interiors inspired by iconic Lingotto factory

Fiat has revealed a new car-interior concept inspired by its iconic Lingotto factory in Turin, Italy.

Set to shape the brand’s next two electric cars (previously reported by Autocar to be revivals of the Panda and Punto), the interior concept features a series of cues taken from the buiding.

Its oval theme is a riff on the shape of the factory’s rooftop test track. The steering wheel features an integrated speedometer and gear display and shares its oval shape with the swivelling centre console and mesh dashboard.

A rectangular infotainment touchscreen stands proud of the dashboard and displays the original Fiat wordmark, similar to the concrete sign atop the Palazzina building at Lingotto.

The unconventional arrangement for rear seating – effectively a hammock in place of a traditional bench – is unlikely to make production, but it signals that Fiat is exploring ways to make cars lighter and cheaper.

CEO Olivier François previously told Autocar that the brand is committed to a future line-up focused on small cars.

A promotional video also calls back to the old four-stripe logo and highlights it as a "mark of the future", suggesting that Fiat may return to this branding.

The most recent version of that logo was axed in 2003, and the brand has used a combination of wordmarks and shield-like emblems since.