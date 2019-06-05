Faster BAC Mono heading to Goodwood Festival of Speed

Cheshire-based Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) is set to unveil a new version of its Mono single-seater at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Details of the new car are limited at this stage, but preview images show developments including a distinctive new air intake mounted behind the driver. This indicates that some sort of power upgrade is on the cards.

BAC co-founder and director of product development, Neil Briggs, said: “It’s been an incredible and truly humbling journey since we launched Mono back in 2011, and now it’s time to turn the dials up a notch. We did our first prototype testing at the Shelsley Walsh hillclimb and blew our class away - a good sign of things to come.”

The current Mono, which is claimed to have broken five worldwide production car lap records since its release in 2011, is powered by a 296bhp Ford-sourced 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine. It’s not clear yet whether that will be retained and upgraded or replaced by a new unit altogether.