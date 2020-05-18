Facelifted Ssangyong Tivoli gains new 1.2-litre engine for 2020

Korean firm's updated Vauxhall Mokka rival is available to order now from £13,995
18 May 2020

Korean manufacturer Ssangyong has updated its Tivoli compact SUV for 2020 with subtly evolved styling, a revamped interior and a new 1.2-litre engine option for the European market.

The Tivoli G1.2T’s turbocharged three-cylinder motor joins the existing range of larger turbocharged four-cylinder engines, comprising a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel, and arrives as part of the brand’s drive to ‘fit European market trends’. 

With a peak power output of 126bhp and 170lb ft of torque between 1750rpm and 3500rpm, the new motor pushes the value-oriented Hyundai Kona rival from 0-62mph in 10.6sec, is capable of 42mpg and emits 153g/km of CO2 on the WLTP combined cycle. 

The new motor is available exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox and can be paired with two entry-level trim packages. The Tivoli range opens up with EX trim at £13,995, which features cruise control, electric windows, DAB radio, steel wheels and a suite of electronic driver aids as standard.

Ventura trim is priced from £16,995, and adds features including 16in alloys, leather interior elements, a 7in touchscreen with reversing camera, smartphone connectivity, a heated steering wheel, LED foglights and keyless start functionality.

The larger 1.5-litre engine is available with Ultimate trim from £19,995, while the top-rung diesel motor bumps the price up to £21,495. This trim level features a new 10.25in LCD instrument cluster and can be specified with an automatic gearbox. 

Elsewhere, the Tivoli’s front end has been redesigned to incorporate slimmer headlight designs, a reshaped lower splitter and grille, and new air intakes. Changes at the rear are limited to the addition of a larger lower bumper and redesigned numberplate recess.

Ssangyong plans to roll out the 1.2-litre unit and the turbocharged 1.5-litre motor to its other B- and C-segment models, and is plotting the introduction of dual-clutch transmissions and mild-hybrid technology for improved emissions across the range. 

2

streaky

18 May 2020

The styling is not as outlandish as many earlier efforts but the large bulges over the wheel arches and the one on the tailgate don't really work.

nimmler

18 May 2020

why does south korea bother selling this turd in the UK?

