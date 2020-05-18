Facelifted Ssangyong Tivoli gains new 1.2-litre engine for 2020

Korean manufacturer Ssangyong has updated its Tivoli compact SUV for 2020 with subtly evolved styling, a revamped interior and a new 1.2-litre engine option for the European market.

The Tivoli G1.2T’s turbocharged three-cylinder motor joins the existing range of larger turbocharged four-cylinder engines, comprising a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel, and arrives as part of the brand’s drive to ‘fit European market trends’.

With a peak power output of 126bhp and 170lb ft of torque between 1750rpm and 3500rpm, the new motor pushes the value-oriented Hyundai Kona rival from 0-62mph in 10.6sec, is capable of 42mpg and emits 153g/km of CO2 on the WLTP combined cycle.

The new motor is available exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox and can be paired with two entry-level trim packages. The Tivoli range opens up with EX trim at £13,995, which features cruise control, electric windows, DAB radio, steel wheels and a suite of electronic driver aids as standard.

Ventura trim is priced from £16,995, and adds features including 16in alloys, leather interior elements, a 7in touchscreen with reversing camera, smartphone connectivity, a heated steering wheel, LED foglights and keyless start functionality.

The larger 1.5-litre engine is available with Ultimate trim from £19,995, while the top-rung diesel motor bumps the price up to £21,495. This trim level features a new 10.25in LCD instrument cluster and can be specified with an automatic gearbox.