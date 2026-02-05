Citroën will go "as far as possible" to ensure the next-generation C4 stands out from its rivals and range-mates as part of a push for more 'experimental' designs across its line-up.

The third generation of the French brand's C-segment hatchback is entering its sixth year on sale, making it the oldest model in the line-up, and will be due for replacement within the next two years.

The current car is based on the CMP platform, which also underpins the Vauxhall Corsa, Peugeot 208 and DS 3. But bosses have previously suggested that rather than follow those cars onto parent company Stellantis's new STLA Small platform, the Mk4 C4 could use the same value-oriented Smart Car structure that's underneath the C3 and C3 Aircross with the aim of reducing production and retail costs.

Regardless of its technical relationship with any other Citroën models, though, design boss Pierre Leclercq has told Autocar that the next C4 will have a highly bespoke design that differentiates it from the rest of the line-up, which-aside from the Ami microcar - now wholly comprises crossovers.

The brand's next-gen hatchback "has to look very different" from both its predecessor and its sibling models, said Leclercq.

"We always try to go as far as possible," he said.

"Look at [the C3] - it has nothing to do with the car that it replaced, but it makes sense in the line-up."

He said experimentation has always been central to the company's design strategy, and as part of a Stellantis-wide initiative to strengthen each brand's unique attributes, future Citroën models will lean more overtly into that ethos.

"I think Citroën has always been a bit experimental, and should be the experimental brand of the [Stellantis] group," he said, adding that "we always push as far as possible always".

Leclercq was adamant that the next C4 will not simply be an upsized version of the C3 or a smaller C5, so it is unlikely to ape their blocky two-box profile and instead remain true to its traditional hatchback roots.

"We don't have just 'cars to replace'. We always think of new concepts, or what we could do in the car industry that is also a bit experimental," he said.

Indeed, Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon told Autocar that "we have to be bolder" with future designs.

"I believe that [in] the future of Citroën, you have to be bold in design if you want to stand out," he said.

"We are not a generic brand like Volkswagen or Toyota. We can take risks. I'm not afraid if people hate our design... but I don't want to have anybody that thinks our design is mainstream."

Asked if the brand could offer models that are both affordable and bold, Chardon said: "This is an interesting challenge, but this is a challenge that we have to take."