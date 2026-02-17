Alpine's keenly anticipated electric-only replacement for the A110 sports car, due next year, will share both its platform and its key mechanical components with the radical Renault 5 Turbo 3E mega-hatch.

Alpine CEO Philippe Krief revealed the close relationship of the two cars in an exclusive interview with Autocar at the recent Rétromobile classic car show in Paris.

The new electric A110 will spawn a number of variants that Krief said will help transform the Renault Group's premium performance brand into a true Porsche 911 rival.

Even sportier A110

The new EV (which will continue to wear the A110 badge) will be "only slightly" longer than today's car, said Krief, and its styling will be close to the current model (itself inspired by the original A110 Berlinette built between 1963 and 1977), with elements such as the quad headlights and squat, mid-engined silhouette remaining but delivered in a more futuristic aesthetic, rather than a retro one.

Both the third-generation A110 and the 5 Turbo 3E will use a new aluminium chassis structure called the Alpine Performance Platform (APP), which places a 70kWh battery pack behind the occupants to give an uncompromised driving position.

The new A110 will therefore be similar in height to the present one, said Krief. As such, he expects it to have an even sportier driving position than today's car, with the driver's feet raised, Formula 1-style, and the seat very reclined.

Power output for the EV is expected to surpass the 345bhp of the current A110's run-out R Ultime special.

At launch, power will be supplied by two rear-mounted electric motors, but the door is still ajar for the new A110 to be offered with in-wheel motors – the solution used by its Renault platform-mate.

In the 5 Turbo 3E, combined output is pushed to 533bhp via motors within the rear wheels, giving the car a 0-62mph time of less than 3.5sec and a 168mph top speed.

Thanks to the APP being designed to accept many powertrain configurations (it could even have the potential for hydrogen propulsion in the future), the technology opens the possibility of a mega-powered, four-wheel-drive A110, with in-wheel motors placed at the front.

However, price will be one of the key stumbling blocks, as the 2027-bound 5 Turbo 3E is being sold for £140,000 – but it could well be part of the A110's future as demand for higher-performance A110 electric models grows.