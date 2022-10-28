BACK TO ALL NEWS
EU agrees to ban new combustion-engined cars from 2035
Volvo pulls S60 from sale as it re-evaluates line-up

EU agrees to ban new combustion-engined cars from 2035

Car makers in the EU will be required to cut their CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2035
28 October 2022

New combustion-engined cars will be banned in the European Union from 2035 after a deal was struck between the union’s three key institutions and negotiators from EU member states. 

The decision means car makers in the EU will be required to cut their CO2 emissions by 100% by 2035, signalling the end of new internal-combustion-engined cars in 27 countries. 

New cars sold from 2030 will also be required to cut CO2 emission output by 55% compared with cars sold in 2021 - a significant increase over the previous 37.5% target, which was first agreed in 2018. 

There will also be exemptions until the end of 2035 for car makers that produce between 1000 to 10,000 cars a year. Firms that produce fewer than 1000 new registrations a year will free from regulations for the foreseeable future. 

This means car makers such as Lamborghini and Bentley will effectively be given a one-year delay on reaching targets, due to their limited production runs.

Jan Huitema, the European Parliament's lead negotiator, said: “With these targets, we create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investments for car manufacturers. In addition, purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers.

“I am pleased that today we reached an agreement with the [European] Council on an ambitious revision of the targets for 2030 and supported a 100% target for 2035. This is crucial to reach climate neutrality by 2050 and make clean driving more affordable.”

The regulations form the first deal from the EU’s 'Fit for 55' package, a legislative proposal agreed in 2021 with set emissions targets in both 2030 and 2050. 

The new regulations follow extensive lobbying by European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) boss and BMW CEO Oliver Zipse, who said policies should be introduced by the EU to support the public in the switch away from internal combustion power.

Zipse said: "We are now keen to see the framework conditions which are essential to meet this target reflected in EU policies. 

"These include an abundance of renewable energy, a seamless private and public charging infrastructure network and access to raw materials.” 

The EU says a report will also be published by the end of 2025 (and every two years following) that will “evaluate progress towards zero-emission road mobility”. 

The report will cover the impact on consumers and employees, as well as the ramifications on energy efficiency and affordability of zero- and low-emission cars. 

It will also publish information about the market for second-hand vehicles, plus revise rules for the labelling of CO2 emissions and fuel economy of cars by the end of 2024. 

Peter Cavellini 28 October 2022

Will it mean secondhand Cars prices will go down or up?, the cost of going EV isn't cheap at the moment, high interest rates, mortgage payments going up and up and the rest, and an EV family Car costing £30K or more,and, after 2035, will there be incentives to trade in your old ICE car?, I know this is a brighter cleaner future thing to clean up the Planet and hope it makes a difference for us all, but, Ice cars aren't going away overnight.

Overdrive 28 October 2022
Autocar wrote:

... The decision means car makers in the EU will be required to cut their emissions by 100% by 2035...

Does that include emissions from production of vehicles (inc batteries) and the energy used to charge EVs once in use?

Andrew1 28 October 2022
No
Overdrive 28 October 2022
So, it's not really a 100% reduction in emissions, is it?
Andrew1 28 October 2022
It's 100% at use point. Manufacturers have no control over how the electricity or hydrogen used to charge the vehicles is produced.
Regarding manufacturing emissions... Sure, there is more to do, but industrial emissions are harder to tackle, and this applies to all industry, not just cars. It makes sense to start where solutions already exist.
289 28 October 2022

I dont see why this should signal the ind of ICE vehicles....what about synthetic fuels?

Andrew1 28 October 2022
Which part of 100% you don't get?
beechie 28 October 2022
Er, that latent, slippery and wilfully overlooked portion of 100% which contains the emissions caused by car manufacturing, battery-making and electricity generation, I would imagine. I'm having difficulty getting it, as well.
Andrew1 28 October 2022
The electricity generation can be as green as your government is willing to. Sure, if you vote a party that receives donations from oil&gas industry, or is more concerned with getting the votes of those employed in oil&gas than the environment, it's not going to be 100% green.
Manufacturing electric cars is not any more polluting than manufacturing ICE cars.

Anyhow, let's not attack those who actually do something to improve the situation. Concertate on the others, hypocrite.

