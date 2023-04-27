Electric Range Rover Classic gets 200-mile range for £225,000

British restomod firm Inverted has launched a £225,000 electrified Range Rover Classic, touting an overhauled drivetrain, fast-charging capability and extensive use of sustainable production techniques.

Limited to a yearly production run of six cars, the "sensitively restored" classic 4x4 is the first to be converted to electric power using an 80kWh Tesla battery and restored Large Drive Unit - responsible for providing propulsion from the electric motor to the wheels.

With a claimed a range of 200 miles, it has a 6.6kW on-board charger and DC fast-charging capability that can top up the battery at speeds of up to 100kW, allowing it to charge from 20% to 80% in "around 34 minutes".

It produces 450bhp and 442lb ft – gains of 270bhp and 212lb ft over the original Range Rover’s top-spec 3.9-litre V8 – and has a much more rapid 0-62mph time of around 5.0sec.

Under the skin, it gets a new gearset, oil pump, limited-slip differential and uprated axle to help handle the power upgrades. Three driving modes are on offer - Eco, Sport and Off-Road - each providing varying power outputs and regenerative brake levels.

Both the exterior and interior are given an overhaul to return them to showroom condition but also feature modern flourishes while staying true to the classic Range Rover recipe.

Modern touches in the cabin include sustainably sourced mocha leather (pictured), central locking, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB charge points, soundproofing and air conditioning.

Each example comes with a 12-month warranty and is tailored to the customer's specifications. Donor Range Rovers are sourced by Inverted and will be available in two-door, four-door and extended-wheelbase specifications. Customers are expected to wait 12-18 months for delivery.

The first car, designated #001, features the optional road handling pack, which adds adjustable shock absorbers, anti-roll bars and 25%-stiffer springs to allows it to corner better during spirited driving and provides adjustability for comfort, according to the company.

The optional adjustable shock absorbers come with ten levels of adaptibility that can be manually configured to match each customer's preferred setting.

Inverted founder and director Harry Millington said: “With a passion for the classic Range Rover and a desire to future-proof this iconic model and reduce environmental impact, I founded Inverted. As part of this ethos, I made the conscious decision to recycle and re-use existing Tesla batteries, rather than increasing footprint with carbon-intensive new modules.