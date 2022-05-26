BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric Mini Moke rolls off production line before summer deliveries
UP NEXT
Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo is 426bhp concept with bike engine

Electric Mini Moke rolls off production line before summer deliveries

First examples of electric buggy with 89-mile range have completed production; prices start at £29,150
Joe Holding
News
3 mins read
26 May 2022

The first examples of the revived Mini Moke have rolled off the production line ahead of being delivered to customers in the summer. 

The new Moke is priced from £29,150 before taxes and incentives are applied. Moke International, the company behind the car, is claiming it’s the first heritage brand to go fully electric.

Five exterior paint colours (Granite Grey, Sunlight Yellow, Sunset Orange, Scuba Blue and Wave Blue) can be selected at launch, with more options planned to be added later this year. 

Related articles

“Moke is all about country roads, beach excursions, the summer breeze in your hair and enjoying the journey, rather than hurrying from A to B," said commercial director Robin Kennedy.

"We’ve taken the original Mini Moke, created by Sir Alec Issigonis, and reimagined it for today’s world - and tomorrow’s - as a fully electric vehicle.

“In recent times, petrol-powered Mokes have been championed by everyone from Kate Moss to George Russell. Our team has been working relentlessly for three years to engineer and manufacture a worthy, sustainable successor with the latest technologies.

"Made in Britain, the electric Moke is now ready to inspire and delight a new generation.”

Power is sent to the rear wheels by a 44bhp motor, and as the vehicle weighs only 800kg, that’s enough for 0-34mph (0-55kph) in 4.5sec and a top speed of 62mph.

The size of the battery hasn't been disclosed, but the Moke delivers 89 miles of range – enough, its maker said, for five trips between Cap-Ferrat and Monaco.

Charging takes four hours through a Type 2 port.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review
1 BMW X3 M front three quarter tracking
Facelifted BMW X3 M gets altered front bumper and headlights
BMW X3 M 2022 UK
BMW X3 M 2022 UK
001 kia niro tracking front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype 2022 review
Kia Niro EV prototype 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The Moke measures 3225mm long, 1660mm wide and 1546mm tall, with 18cm of ground clearance.

Customers are able to personalise their cars "to their exact tastes and sensibilities", with power steering, regenerative braking and heated windscreens all included as standard. It's available in both right-hand and left-hand drive.

“Moke going electric secures the appeal of one of Britain's best-loved marques for many generations to come,” said Moke International CEO Isobel Dando, a former product lead at Rolls-Royce.

“Moke’s marriage of fun, personality and open-air thrills will only be enhanced through the performance and silent running of an electric powertrain.

"We're proud to write a new chapter in one of British automotive folklore’s best love stories.”

The Moke is built "at a state-of-the-art facility" in the UK operated by the Northamptonshire-based Fablink Group.

Moke International says it has 500,000sq ft of production space at its disposal, employing around 700 people across six UK sites.

The brand was revived in 2017, with the success of various special editions leading to investment that, the firm says, has secured its long-term future.

It also says it was able to commit to the UK as its manufacturing base thanks to a government grant from the Niche Vehicle Network, as well as the post-Brexit trade deal that "allows UK automotive businesses tariff-free access to EU markets, based on defined rules of origin".

As such, all of the car’s battery cells, motors and inverters will be sourced from "tier-one European suppliers".

Used cars for sale

 Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£4,499
78,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.6 Bluehdi Active 5dr
2016
£4,570
55,001miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,741
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,000
80,120miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,127
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,290
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Blue Drive Se 5dr
2016
£5,299
77,075miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Play 5dr
2015
£5,300
63,643miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Fabia 1.2 12v Se 5dr
2015
£5,400
61,824miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 26 May 2022

 Funny how all the good things cost more?, I can't see them being bought just for weekend runabouts,and as some said, no security no boot space to talk of, I assume there are side panels for bad weather days and, would you use it in the Winter?, and I agree, a tad under £30K base price?, nope, too much to pay for limited use vehicle.

LucyP 26 May 2022

Fine for a day's hire on a Caribbean island for fun, providing it doesn't rain. (Been there, done that, got the very wet T-shirt), but hopeless anywhere else, and zero crash or theft protection and zero practicality. It will also be an expensive hire at £30K purchase price.

Buy one? You must be joking!

bol 14 October 2021

They say less is more, but £30k?!?

Latest Drives

001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review
1 BMW X3 M front three quarter tracking
Facelifted BMW X3 M gets altered front bumper and headlights
BMW X3 M 2022 UK
BMW X3 M 2022 UK
001 kia niro tracking front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype 2022 review
Kia Niro EV prototype 2022 review

View all latest drives