Electric Mini Moke rolls off production line before summer deliveries

The first examples of the revived Mini Moke have rolled off the production line ahead of being delivered to customers in the summer.

The new Moke is priced from £29,150 before taxes and incentives are applied. Moke International, the company behind the car, is claiming it’s the first heritage brand to go fully electric.

Five exterior paint colours (Granite Grey, Sunlight Yellow, Sunset Orange, Scuba Blue and Wave Blue) can be selected at launch, with more options planned to be added later this year.

“Moke is all about country roads, beach excursions, the summer breeze in your hair and enjoying the journey, rather than hurrying from A to B," said commercial director Robin Kennedy.

"We’ve taken the original Mini Moke, created by Sir Alec Issigonis, and reimagined it for today’s world - and tomorrow’s - as a fully electric vehicle.

“In recent times, petrol-powered Mokes have been championed by everyone from Kate Moss to George Russell. Our team has been working relentlessly for three years to engineer and manufacture a worthy, sustainable successor with the latest technologies.

"Made in Britain, the electric Moke is now ready to inspire and delight a new generation.”

Power is sent to the rear wheels by a 44bhp motor, and as the vehicle weighs only 800kg, that’s enough for 0-34mph (0-55kph) in 4.5sec and a top speed of 62mph.

The size of the battery hasn't been disclosed, but the Moke delivers 89 miles of range – enough, its maker said, for five trips between Cap-Ferrat and Monaco.

Charging takes four hours through a Type 2 port.