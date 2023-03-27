Electric Mercedes CLA to rival Tesla Model 3 from 2025

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to take on the Tesla Model 3 with an all-new third-generation CLA that offers the choice of in-house-developed electric and mild-hybrid petrol drivetrains.

The new four-door coupé-style saloon is set to be previewed in concept car guise at the Munich motor show in September prior to a planned start to UK sales in early 2025.

As part of recent moves to simplify the naming of the German marque’s models, the new Mercedes-Benz CLA is expected to retain its traditional name in both pure-electric and combustion-engined forms, rather than adopt the EQ sub-branding given to electric models today.

It is among four new ‘Entry Luxury’ models pencilled in for launch by Mercedes-Benz over the next three years as part of a comprehensive restructuring of its compact car line-up under its ‘Electric First’ strategy.

In a major shift in emphasis towards higher-positioned models, Mercedes-Benz says it will reduce the number of compact models from the seven it offers today to just four by the end of 2026. This move will result in the axing of the existing combustion-engined Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback, the standard-wheelbase A-Class saloon, the Chinese-built long-wheelbase A-Class saloon and the Mercedes-Benz B-Class MPV.

In the revamped compact car line-up, the new CLA saloon will be joined by successors to the CLA Shooting Brake, the GLA/EQA crossover and the GLB/EQB SUV. All four models are set to be produced in both electric and petrol guises at Mercedes-Benz’s factories in Rastatt, Germany, and Kecskemét, Hungary.

Detailing Mercedes-Benz’s compact car plans, CEO Ola Källenius said: “We will focus on the models that we believe are the most successful on a worldwide basis.” Underpinning the upcoming models is the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform, as previewed by the wind-cheating Vision EQXX concept car.

Unlike the MB-EA platform – which, Mercedes-Benz confirms, will exclusively support pure-electric models and is destined for production in 2025 as the basis for upcoming electric versions of the C-Class and GLC – the MMA platform is being engineered for both pure-electric and combustion-engined models. Explaining the dual role of the new platform, Källenius said: “It is electric first. But that doesn’t mean it is electric only.”