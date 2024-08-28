BACK TO ALL NEWS
Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class priced from £180,860

Luxurious off-road EV goes on sale amid wide-reaching overhaul of German brand’s UK line-up
The new electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class has gone on sale in the UK, priced from £180,860.

The G580 with EQ Technology is virtually identical to its ICE siblings visually but packs a quad-motor powertrain with combined outputs of 579bhp and 859lb ft of torque.

Its mammoth 116kWh (usable) battery yields a range of up to 292 miles and can be charged at rates of up to 200kW. 

In Edition One trim, the only form in which it is currently offered in the UK, the G580 weighs 3085kg.

The petrol and diesel iterations of the updated G-Class have also gone on sale. The entry-level G450 diesel is priced at £136,690, the petrol G500 at £146,095 and the AMG G53 at £184,595.

This comes as part of a wider update to Mercedes’ UK line-up, which also brings back the diesel plug-in hybrid powertrain for the E-Class.

Named the E300de, it pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with a 127bhp electric motor and 19.5kWh (usable) battery, combining for total outputs of 308bhp and 516lb ft.

It has an official electric-only range of up to 68 miles and can be recharged at up to 55kW on DC power. It's priced from £66,610 in saloon form or around £2000 more as an estate.

A similar powertrain can be had in the GLE SUV, with a larger 24.8kWh (usable) battery that can charge at up to 60kW. Outputs are boosted to 329bhp and 553lb ft but electric range is reduced to a maximum of 63 miles. The GLE 350de costs £77,360.

As well as the new powertrains, Mercedes has added an optional Refinement Package for the E-Class, EQE and GLC. This replaces each car’s steel suspension with an air-sprung system and on the E-Class also adds rear-wheel steering.

The revised EQS saloon, with its range boosted to 481 miles by a new 118kWh battery, has also gone on sale. With that 450+ powertrain, it's priced from £112,610. The Business Class version, fitted with the traditional S-Class-style grille, is £119,610.

Meanwhile, the Maybach variant of the larger EQS SUV has been launched at £200,860.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

HiPo 289 28 August 2024

The G-Wagon started out in 1979 as a basic utility vehicle.  What a shame there isn't a utility-spec EV version today.  That would actually be a useful object.  

xxxx 28 August 2024

Very consistent, the electric version is as big a rip of as the ICE versions.  Ugly too, just to rub salt into the visual wound.

