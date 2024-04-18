BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric Land Rover Defender has in-wheel motors and 320bhp
UP NEXT
Bold redesign for new 2024 Nissan Qashqai

Electric Land Rover Defender has in-wheel motors and 320bhp

British firm Bedeo puts an electric motor on each of the classic 4x4's wheels to claim 1916lb ft of torque
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
18 April 2024

British engineering firm Bedeo has launched an electric conversion of the Land Rover Defender 110, which uniquely features four in-wheel motors and is said to weigh only slightly more than the original 4x4.

Conceived to "maintain its rugged charm while embracing the advantages of electric power", the Defender is the first in a series of Reborn Electric Icons that Bedeo plans to offer. 

It uses a pair of in-wheel motors at each end that have been designed and engineered by subsidiary firm Protean Electric. The set-up took eight years to develop and is claimed to have been tested over 37 million miles across Europe.

Related articles

Power is supplied by a 75kWh battery that achieves a claimed range of 153 miles and can be topped up in five hours from a 22kW charger. A 50kW fast charger is optionally available, allowing it to fill up in 90 minutes.

Each motor produces 80bhp and 479lb ft, with total output put at 320bhp and 1916lb ft (the latter figure calculated without consideration for the losses in transferring power to the road) for a 0-62mph time of 10sec and a top speed of 80mph.

The system is designed to remove the need for driveshafts and free up space in the centre of the car between the driven wheels. Cabling is also minimised, with two supplying power and another smaller one used by the ECU. 

Bedeo has previously used the technology as part of a range-extender conversion package for ageing diesel vans, in a bid to improve their last-mile delivery capabilities and extend their operating lives. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW 1 Series review hero front
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
7
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
9
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
omoda 5 ev review 2024 01 tracking front
Omoda E5 prototype review
Omoda E5 prototype review
omoda 5 review 2024 24
Omoda 5 prototype review
Omoda 5 prototype review
audi q3 45 tfsi sportback review 2024 01 tracking front
Audi Q3
8
Audi Q3

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Defender 2020 road test review - hero front

Land Rover Defender

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

Read our review
Back to top

Bedeo CEO Osman Boyer said: “Through our Reborn Electric Icons program, we're committed to maintaining the original car's kerb weight, charm and driving dynamics while ensuring easy maintenance and delivering the benefits of electrification.

"Reborn Electric Icons represents a natural evolution for us as pioneers in sustainable mobility. The successful conversion of the iconic Defender showcases the versatility of our proprietary technologies and unlocking the in-wheel motor in this way will forge a new path for the future."

Bedeo declined to comment on pricing, but given that the cost will include the £25,000 needed for the motors, as well as the price of an existing Defender with bespoke trimmings, it's likely to be in the region of £100,000.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assistant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, rewriting used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BMW 1 Series review hero front
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
7
Used BMW 1 Series 2015-2019 review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
9
Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante
omoda 5 ev review 2024 01 tracking front
Omoda E5 prototype review
Omoda E5 prototype review
omoda 5 review 2024 24
Omoda 5 prototype review
Omoda 5 prototype review
audi q3 45 tfsi sportback review 2024 01 tracking front
Audi Q3
8
Audi Q3

View all car reviews