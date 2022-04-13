BACK TO ALL NEWS
Electric Fiat 500 gains La Prima by Bocelli special edition
Electric Fiat 500 gains La Prima by Bocelli special edition

New variant features bespoke audio system fine-tuned by Andrea and Matteo Bocelli
13 April 2022

The electric Fiat 500 has gained a special-edition model created in partnership with opera singers Andrea and Matteo Bocelli. 

Available in both convertible and hatchback versions, the Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli features bespoke ‘virtual venues’ technology – a premium audio system installed by JBL that, Fiat says, provides an “unmatched audio experience”. 

Fiat says the 320W system was tested by the Bocellis and has been integrated into the car “without any impact on the interior or boot space”.

The model is available with 'Ice Beige' seats with premium Fiat upholstery and a black woven dashboard. A 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system, 17in alloy wheels and full-LED headlights are also fitted as standard. 

Six exterior paint colours are offered: Onyx Black, Ice White, Ocean Green, Mineral Grey, Rose Gold and Celestial Blue. 

Fiat CEO Olivier François said: “The resounding success of the new 500 La Prima, the top of the range of our electric icon, made us realise that our customers desire a product that is definitely premium, Italian and iconic. In short, they want the best of 'Made in Italy'.  

“And it is precisely in Italy that they can find the highest expression of art, beauty and music. For this reason, together with maestro Andrea Bocelli, we have created the ultimate listening experience to enhance the silence of an electric car.”

Prices have not yet been revealed for the model, but orders will open this spring. 

2
Peter Cavellini 13 April 2022

Nice little runabout for Town, wouldn't want to do 300 miles in one,just hope it doesn't come with a silly price.

martin_66 13 April 2022
It’s a shame it is only the hifi system inside the car - I think cruising down the coast to Sorrento in a Fiat 500 with Andrea Bocelli singing out of the exhaust pipes sounds a wonderful idea!

