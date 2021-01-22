BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fiat 500 line-up refreshed in UK for 2021

DS 7 Crossback Louvre edition gives virtual gallery experience

Paris art museum inspires limited-run version of DS's SUV, offering buyers free exhibition access
Felix Page Autocar writer
22 January 2021

The new DS 7 Crossback Louvre edition brings bespoke styling to the French SUV and introduces elements of the Paris art museum to the cabin.

Priced from £46,530, the limited-run creation gives virtual access to 182 of the Louvre's most significant installations via its 12.0in infotainment touchscreen, including Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and The Wedding at Cana by Véronèse. 

With the new 'A Day at the Louvre' feature, users can either search for a specific work or allow the system to suggest a new piece each day. Every item has been "specially selected" by teams from both the museum and the manufacturer and is accompanied by a four-minute podcast discussing and analysing its history.

In addition, buyers of the limited-run model receive a 'Friends of the Louvre' pass, which gives free access to the museum's permanent and temporary exhibitions for one year. 

The car itself can be painted in a choice of blue, black or grey and features bespoke Louvre badging in the style of the distinctive Leoh Ming Pei-designed glass pyramid at the museum's entrance. 

The Louvre edition is further marked out from the standard 7 Crossback with gloss black exterior trim, unique 20in alloy wheels and pyramid motifs throughout the cabin.

It is based on the top-spec Ultra Prestige car so comes equipped with camera-controlled active scan suspension for improved ride quality and a raft of advanced driver aids as part of the DS Connected Pilot package. 

The UK-spec Louvre edition is powered exclusively by the Puretech 225 petrol engine, giving 222bhp and capable of 39.8mpg on the combined cycle. 

3
Andrew1 22 January 2021
This feature is eagerly awaited by art loving Britons. Does it come with mayo?
nivison 22 January 2021

It's Ieoh Ming Pei (I.M.Pei) not Leoh....

artill 22 January 2021

I think all versions of the DS7 count as 'Limited Editions' in the UK. Do they sell any other than those the dealers have to register?

