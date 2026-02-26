BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Driven: New Changan Deepal S05 inbound as £38k Elroq rival
UP NEXT
Stellantis loses €22.3bn after "over-estimating" EV adoption

Driven: New Changan Deepal S05 inbound as £38k Elroq rival

Changan impressed with its first UK model. Now the smaller version is shaping up to be a worthy contender too

Alex Goy
News
3 mins read
26 February 2026

You would be forgiven for not being hugely au fait with Changan’s work. The Chinese brand arrived in the UK only at the tail end of 2025 with the impressively competent Deepal S07 electric family SUV. Now there’s a smaller one, the Deepal S05.

It promises tech, performance and the sort of stuff that ‘lifestyle’ people go all giddy over. We went to Austria for some cold-weather driving and low-grip fun to get a hint of what it will be like when it hits the UK later this year.

Changan is one of China’s big manufacturers, and it has had an R&D base in the UK for years, as well as a design house in Italy. So it should be able to make good on its promise that its cars are tailored to European needs.

The Deepal S05 is the sort of 4.6m-long electric crossover that we're seeing a lot of. See also: Skoda Elroq, Kia EV5, MG S5 EV.

Changan is definitely playing the value card, because for £39,995 – the price of a well-specced single-motor Elroq – it will give you a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive Deepal S05 with all the kit you could wish for. There's a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version as well for £37,990.

We used the AWD one for winter slithering duties, and it’s a punchy package. There’s 429bhp and 370lb ft to play with and 0-62mph is a brisk 5.5sec.

Under the floor is a 68.8kWh battery, which is on the small side for the class, but it uses lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry so won't mind being fully charged on a regular basis.

It promises 4.0mpkWh efficiency and 278 miles of range. On a 200kW DC charger, you will get the battery from 30% to 80% in 15 minutes.

When it comes to the look and feel of the car, Changan's Italian team has done a fine job. It’s aerodynamically efficient yet doesn’t look like an egg, which is pleasing.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05
1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking

Changan Deepal S05

Changan impressed with its first UK model. Now the smaller version is shaping up to be a worthy contender, too

Read our review
Back to top

The interior is slick, although everything is run via a 15.4in touchscreen. No buttons here, just a hit-and-miss infotainment system that requires you to tap through various menus for simple things like wing mirror adjustments, drive mode changes, climate control, music and, well, everything else.

Spend too much time tapping while you’re driving and the car will gently nag you for not paying attention. It’s best to use it when you’re stationary and leave it well alone after.

There are more than 30 cubbyholes dotted around for all your assorted oddments - those that you don't want to throw in the competitively capacious 492-litre boot or 159-litre frunk, anyway.

The winter testing element of the Deepal S05 experience included various exercises on low-grip surfaces. An attempt at kicking the tail out on a skid pad led to much understeer, but on a slippery slalom the body was nicely balanced at sensible speeds.

More involved turns (to avoid a deer, or jets of water being shot out of the ground) were handled well - but again it could get a touch understeery if pushed too hard.

When the going got tough, it was easy to brake and keep in shape from high speed. Giving it a kicking around a little test track showed it was composed and pleasingly quick.

Advertisement
Back to top

In the real world, the Deepal S05 felt just fine. It rode quietly over uneven surfaces - although driving through puddles made some concerning noises. 

It’s not the sort of car you will buy to blow your socks off, but you will happily do day-to-day things in it without issue. 

With the option of four-wheel drive, fast charging and a keen price, this Changan definitely stands a chance among its many rivals – but will need some further refining to really cut it. 

VerdictA decent drive and keen pricing set the Deepal S05 up as a strong entry to the C-segment, but it needs refining for the UK.

Changan Deepal S05 AWD MaxMotor Synchronous motor (r), asynchronous motor (f) Power 429bhp Torque 370lb ft Transmission 1-spd reduction gear, 4WD Kerb weight 2040kg 0-62mph 5.5sec Top Speed 112mph Battery 68.8kWh Economy 4.0mpkWh Range 278 miles Maximum charging rate 200kW CO2, tax band 0g/km, 3% Rivals Kia EV5, Skoda Elroq, MG S5 EV

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Alex Goy

Alex Goy

Alex has, for his sins, been making things about cars for longer than he was in full time education. Print, online, words, pictures, or video, he’s happiest when there’s something to shown to the wider world. 

A freelancer, he has written for titles all over the world, written for telly shows, and hosted more than a few YouTube films. You’ll find him (when not hard at work) on various social networks talking about hand made British sports cars, tea, and cats. Mostly cats, to be honest. 

Over his career he’s delved into the murky world of DeLorean, driven the fearsome Mille Miglia in a Jaguar C-Type, put his mother in a Ford Focus RS to see if she could drift it (she could… just), and driven Crazy Carts around a closed Toys ‘R Us all in the name of work. The freelance life is a varied one, which is probably what makes it so exciting. 

While he’s not spent his whole career on the pages of Autocar, he did spend a good chunk of the summer of 2007 as the work experience kid here, so when he does pop in he at least knows where the kettle is. 

Alex is an expert in:

- Car reviews

- Classics

- Restomods

- Things that make you laugh like Zippy

Q&A

What was your biggest news story?

Something involving a supercar manufacturer that directly quoted something someone wasn’t supposed to say. There were phone calls. 

What’s the best car you’ve ever driven?

It’s a toss up for me. The Bugatti Veyron was a landmark moment in engineering, and a privilege to experience. That said, for sheer silliness the Morgan Aero Coupé left a mark so deep I fell hard for the brand. Perhaps surprisingly, I maintain that the Dacia Duster is the best car in the world right now because it’s so honest - give me a Mk II post facelift in lurid orange any day and I’ll be happy. 

What will the car industry look like in 20 years? 

If you’d have asked me that ten years ago I’d have said ‘all electric all the time,’ but now..? I’m not so sure. While sustainable fuels aren’t going to be the answer for everything (the maths doesn’t maths on that one), there’ll still be a place for ICE. But will we be all EV all the time? Maybe… maybe not. 

used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2i Limited Edition Euro 6 3dr opens in a new tab
£5,995
 Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic SE Black Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£30,990
 Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,599
 Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr opens in a new tab
£5,750
 Mini HATCH COOPER 1.5 Cooper Classic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr opens in a new tab
£10,995
 Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Waze Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£11,202
 Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i Ice Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£2,200
 Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 D350 MHEV Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£65,995
 Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£30,260
View all cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05
1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon

View all car reviews