Donkervoort to unveil hardcore, sub-700kg JD70

Dutch car maker Donkervoort has previewed the JD70 – a supercar designed to celebrate the 70th birthday of company founder Joop Donkervoort.

The D8 GTO-JD70, as its name suggests, is an evolution of the D8 GTO sports car that was released in 2011.

Like the standard D8 GTO, the JD70 will weigh in at less than 700kg and be powered by a turbocharged 2.5-litre Audi Sport engine with some adjustments.

This lightness is apparently due to Donkervoort’s innovative 'Ex-Core' carbonfibre production method.

Performance figures will be witheld until closer to the JD70's full unveiling in spring 2020, but the standard D8 GTO delivers 380bhp, can accelerate from 0-62 mph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 167mph. It remains to be seen if the commemorative model will exceed those figures.

On an environmental note, the JD70 is clean enough to pass Euro 6d-Temp emissions rules.

Taking a minimalist approach, the company says the JD70, which will cost €163,636 (£148,450), will "swim against the mainstream sportscar tide by minimising electronic driver aids". The model will also be fairly exclusive, with only 70 examples to be built across a 2020/2021 delivery run. Pre-orders are already being taken.

The JD70 isn't the first variant of the D8 GTO; Donkervoort also revealed S, R and RS versions in 2016.

