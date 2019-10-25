Donkervoort launches D8 GTO-JD70 as 415bhp track weapon

Dutch car maker Donkervoort has unveiled the JD70 – a supercar designed to celebrate the 70th birthday of company founder Joop Donkervoort.
An evolution of the D8 GTO sports car that was released in 2011, the JD70 weighs less than 700kg and is claimed to "be suitable for both the road and the racetrack".
Power comes from a uprated version of the turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine that's fitted to Audi's RS Q3 and RS3, producing 415bhp and 384lb ft of torque to make the JD70 Donkervoort's most powerful model yet.
Detailed performance figures are yet to be revealed, but the new model is expected to beat the standard GTO's 2.8sec 0-62mph time and 168mph top speed. Donkervoort has confirmed, however, that the JD70 can generate over 2G of lateral acceleration in corners in standard trim.
The JD70's exhaust system incorporates a new catalytic converter, making it compliant with the latest Euro 6d-Temp emissions legislation, and exits from the side of the car, rather than the rear, to reduce weight. Donkervoort also claims it "has been tuned to deliver an even more emotional engine sound into the car".
Hughbl
Wow - £150k
For a modern Caterham.
Hughbl
These spammers seem to
find it easier to log in than I do...
Cenuijmu
Hughbl wrote:
lol. shows how much Haymarket loves our comments on here. The scrapped the forum, this perhaps should be scrapped too?
Nice work Haymarket.
Getting back to this car, I am sure they can get 500bhp out of that engine, for sub 700kg that will be more power per tonne than the Caterham 620.... nuts.
Hughbl
Thanks Ellen
But Norma has even better rates.
Peter Cavellini
Matter of fact...!
I like the way £150,000 is casually tagged on at the end, as if your not going to think that’s silly money for not a lot of Car materialy, there’s at least two Cars I could think off that a way better than this Car.
