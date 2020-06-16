Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 revealed as 415bhp, 680kg road car

Dutch firm Donkervoort is marking its founder’s 70th birthday with a special version of its D8 GTO sports car.

Called the JD70 after founder Joop Donkervoort, it is claimed to be the first production road car able to exceed 2G of lateral acceleration (cornering force) on its standard road tyres. It's an evolution of the D8 GTO sports car that was released in 2011.

The D8 GTO JD70 is powered by a 415bhp version of Audi Sport’s 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine, making it the maker’s most powerful model yet. That’s fitted in a car with a kerbweight of less than 700kg - down to 680kg depending on equipment specified - and puts power through a five-speed manual gearbox.

The result is a 0-62mph time of 2.7sec and 0-124mph in 7.7sec. Donkervoort claims the JD70 can hit 1.02g during straight-line acceleration. The top speed is pegged at 174mph.

The super-high weight is achieved using bodywork made almost entirely (95%) from carbonfibre. The chassis is a tubular steel ladder frame with added carbon, to boost strength, and aluminium to further reduce weight. Three-way adjustable Intrax dampers sit at each corner, as do specialist Tarox brakes with six-piston callipers at the front.