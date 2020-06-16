Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 revealed as 415bhp, 680kg road car

Dutch firm Donkervoort is marking its founder’s 70th birthday with a special version of its D8 GTO sports car.
Called the JD70 after founder Joop Donkervoort, it is claimed to be the first production road car able to exceed 2G of lateral acceleration (cornering force) on its standard road tyres. It's an evolution of the D8 GTO sports car that was released in 2011.
The D8 GTO JD70 is powered by a 415bhp version of Audi Sport’s 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine, making it the maker’s most powerful model yet. That’s fitted in a car with a kerbweight of less than 700kg - down to 680kg depending on equipment specified - and puts power through a five-speed manual gearbox.
The result is a 0-62mph time of 2.7sec and 0-124mph in 7.7sec. Donkervoort claims the JD70 can hit 1.02g during straight-line acceleration. The top speed is pegged at 174mph.
The super-high weight is achieved using bodywork made almost entirely (95%) from carbonfibre. The chassis is a tubular steel ladder frame with added carbon, to boost strength, and aluminium to further reduce weight. Three-way adjustable Intrax dampers sit at each corner, as do specialist Tarox brakes with six-piston callipers at the front.
Hughbl
Wow - £150k
For a modern Caterham.
Hughbl
These spammers seem to
find it easier to log in than I do...
Getting back to this car, I am sure they can get 500bhp out of that engine, for sub 700kg that will be more power per tonne than the Caterham 620.... nuts.
Peter Cavellini
Matter of fact...!
I like the way £150,000 is casually tagged on at the end, as if your not going to think that’s silly money for not a lot of Car materialy, there’s at least two Cars I could think off that a way better than this Car.
gavsmit
Caterham 7
Not interested in this car due to the price tag, but I wish Caterham would take inspiration from the styling of this car to modernise the 7.
Then I might dip in my pocket and enjoy a few years of glorious, but sensible, motoring before we're all forced to sit in self-driven white goods appliances.
Bob Cat Brian
Donkernator!
A Donkernator seen out on the road!
