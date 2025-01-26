It took two British advertising students writing directly to then Nike CEO Philip Knight to draw confirmation of how to pronounce the sports equipment brand’s name properly.
In 2014, 50 years after Knight and Bill Bowerman had founded Blue Ribbon Sports, which would in 1971 be renamed Nike (after the Greek god of victory), the students sent Knight a letter, along with a stamped and addressed return envelope.
It contained just two paragraphs, asking Knight to simply circle the correct way to say the company’s name: ‘Nike’ or ‘Ni-ke’. It was reported at the time that they hadn’t expected a reply but, a few weeks later, got their letter back. Knight had circled ‘Ni-ke’.
As far as I can tell, this is the only time that Nike has been drawn into the pronunciation game. Searches on the wider web and Nike’s own pages for tips or official statements draw a blank.
The short of it is that it’s possible to build one of the world’s 10 most recognisable brands, a company that takes in $50 billion a year and employs 80,000 people while simultaneously not worrying that in some countries people will pronounce its name incorrectly.
And so, reader, to Hyundai, which, if you’re a regular radio listener, you will have heard advising an actor, and by association you, on how to say its name right.
Like Hyacinth Bucket answering the phone with a highfalutin ‘The Bouquet residence’, it’s not ‘High-oond-aye’, it’s ‘He-oon-day’, the advert says. There’s only a little attention given to the ‘y’, as the first two syllables are slurred towards one.
Hyundai says it would like to be called the same thing, correctly, worldwide. Although if you go to the US, residents don’t usually mention the ‘y’ at all, making it a two-syllable ‘Hunday’ – a situation about which, in Nike fashion, nobody seems to mind.
Not like they seem to in the UK, anyway, as the ad pushes its glasses up its nose and begins ‘akshually…’ before embarking on the correction and, here’s the thing, telling the listener precious little about any of its cars as it does so.
What luxury to be able to launch a Jaguar-lite advert intent on telling one who the company is rather than trying to actually sell them something it makes.
Why is Hyundai doing this? Why does it so borderline passive-aggressively care how one pronounces its name and why does it remotely think we care what it’s called?
I mean, look, I’m expected to get its name right, because it’s part of my gig. But as for the general consumer, as Mark Ritson wrote in Marketing Week: “Understanding the utter lack of importance a brand plays in the life of its customers is the beginning of better brand management.”
Join the debate
Add your comment
In general Brits have a tendency of pronouncing foreign names as if they were English. Sometimes you even see ridiculous situations when someone wants to show how much effort they put into getting it right, but obviously they'll never get it right if they treat it like an English word. Just ask how it's pronounced.
That's why we say Einstein like Einshtein and for Nietzsche we can't even agree how to mispronounce it.
For that matter the French are doing the same. Just ask them to pronounce Michael Jackson.
What luxury to be able to launch a Jaguar-lite advert intent on telling one who the company is rather than trying to actually sell them something it makes.
Only Autocar can turn a negative into a positive when it comes to Jaguar. Given they don't produce anything, nor is there any indication what they could buy in the next year, what company in their right mind would waste money on advertising?
Luxury or just sad ?
I have an old friend in Romania. She tells me Dacia is pronounced Dashia, even the adverts get it wrong.
He got that wrong. "ci" is pronounced like in Italian, or like "chee" in cheetah, but with a shorter "e". And the "a" is pronounced like the "a" in "dart".
[ˈdatʃi.a]
You know what, I would rather trust an intelligent woman who has lived all her 57 years in Romania, than you.
[ˈdatʃi.a]