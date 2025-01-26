BACK TO ALL NEWS
Does it really matter how I pronounce Hyundai?
Does it really matter how I pronounce Hyundai?

Hyundai has taken to TV advertising to explain how people should say its name

Matt Prior
News
4 mins read
26 January 2025

It took two British advertising students writing directly to then Nike CEO Philip Knight to draw confirmation of how to pronounce the sports equipment brand’s name properly.

In 2014, 50 years after Knight and Bill Bowerman had founded Blue Ribbon Sports, which would in 1971 be renamed Nike (after the Greek god of victory), the students sent Knight a letter, along with a stamped and addressed return envelope.

It contained just two paragraphs, asking Knight to simply circle the correct way to say the company’s name: ‘Nike’ or ‘Ni-ke’. It was reported at the time that they hadn’t expected a reply but, a few weeks later, got their letter back. Knight had circled ‘Ni-ke’.

Related articles

As far as I can tell, this is the only time that Nike has been drawn into the pronunciation game. Searches on the wider web and Nike’s own pages for tips or official statements draw a blank.

The short of it is that it’s possible to build one of the world’s 10 most recognisable brands, a company that takes in $50 billion a year and employs 80,000 people while simultaneously not worrying that in some countries people will pronounce its name incorrectly.

And so, reader, to Hyundai, which, if you’re a regular radio listener, you will have heard advising an actor, and by association you, on how to say its name right.

Like Hyacinth Bucket answering the phone with a highfalutin ‘The Bouquet residence’, it’s not ‘High-oond-aye’, it’s ‘He-oon-day’, the advert says. There’s only a little attention given to the ‘y’, as the first two syllables are slurred towards one. 

Hyundai says it would like to be called the same thing, correctly, worldwide. Although if you go to the US, residents don’t usually mention the ‘y’ at all, making it a two-syllable ‘Hunday’ – a situation about which, in Nike fashion, nobody seems to mind.

Not like they seem to in the UK, anyway, as the ad pushes its glasses up its nose and begins ‘akshually…’ before embarking on the correction and, here’s the thing, telling the listener precious little about any of its cars as it does so.

What luxury to be able to launch a Jaguar-lite advert intent on telling one who the company is rather than trying to actually sell them something it makes.

Why is Hyundai doing this? Why does it so borderline passive-aggressively care how one pronounces its name and why does it remotely think we care what it’s called?

I mean, look, I’m expected to get its name right, because it’s part of my gig. But as for the general consumer, as Mark Ritson wrote in Marketing Week: “Understanding the utter lack of importance a brand plays in the life of its customers is the beginning of better brand management.”

Advertising agency DDB’s Sarah Carter once put it more bluntly still. Marketers “should have Post-it notes on their desks saying: ‘Consumers don’t give a shit. People’s indifference to brands and advertising should be the starting point,’” she said.

We have bills to pay. Work to go to. Children to take places. Parents who need care. Fun to have. Food to cook. Places to be. Illnesses to put right. We have lives. What significance do you think I allot to how a faceless corporation pronounces its name? I have some milk going out of date tomorrow.

In terms of how much I care, it’s way, way below that. The fact is, people in different places might pronounce things differently. If that’s a person’s name, sensitivity says we should try to get it right. If it’s a brand, shrug emoji.

Besides, it’s complicated. Technically Skoda is Shkoda, Porsche is Porscher and Ikea is Ekaya. The chances of me saying those right depend not just on me knowing and remembering but also whether it makes me sound like a divot. 

And even FC Bayern München, a sports team rather than a corporation, knows to call itself ‘Bayern Munich’ internationally, rather than harrumphing about why the English translate ‘München’ but not, say, ‘Napoli’.

Nike apparently thinks, as the cliché and sometime song lyric goes, ‘I don’t care what you call me, so long as you call me’.

Quite right, too. I will call you what I want. Sell me a car.

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
Andrew1 26 January 2025

 

In general Brits have a tendency of pronouncing foreign names as if they were English.  Sometimes you even see ridiculous situations when someone wants to show how much effort they put into getting it right, but obviously they'll never get it right if they treat it like an English word. Just ask how it's pronounced.

That's why we say Einstein like Einshtein and for Nietzsche we can't even agree how to mispronounce it.

For that matter the French are doing the same. Just ask them to pronounce Michael Jackson.

 

scotty5 26 January 2025

What luxury to be able to launch a Jaguar-lite advert intent on telling one who the company is rather than trying to actually sell them something it makes.

Only Autocar can turn a negative into a positive when it comes to Jaguar. Given they don't produce anything, nor is there any indication what they could buy in the next year, what company in their right mind would waste money on advertising?

Luxury or just sad ?

 

 

Bob Cholmondeley 26 January 2025

I have an old friend in Romania. She tells me Dacia is pronounced Dashia, even the adverts get it wrong.

Andrew1 26 January 2025

He got that wrong. "ci" is pronounced like in Italian, or like "chee" in cheetah, but with a shorter "e". And the "a" is pronounced like the "a" in "dart".

[ˈdatʃi.a]

Bob Cholmondeley 26 January 2025

You know what, I would rather trust an intelligent woman who has lived all her 57 years in Romania, than you.

 

Andrew1 26 January 2025
He got that wrong. "ci" is pronounced like in Italian, or like "chee" in cheetah, but with a shorter "e". And the "a" is pronounced like the "a" in "dart".

[ˈdatʃi.a]

