Currently reading: Do you really need winter tyres?
Do you really need winter tyres?

We explain the pros, cons and technicalities of winter tyres and explain if you really need them

James Disdale
News
6 mins read
5 March 2026

All it takes is one fall of snow before garages and workshops across the land are inundated with drivers looking to get their hands on winter tyres. 

Yet given how infrequently the UK is blanketed in the white stuff, is it really worth the expense and hassle of fitting this specialised rubber?

As always, the answer to this question depends on a number of factors but, in the final reckoning, winter tyres are a good thing in the colder months - and snow only plays a small part in that verdict. 

In this guide we’ll take a closer look at what these tyres are, the pros and cons of using, plus any alternatives.

But ultimately, it’s always best to ensure your car is fit for the conditions it’s going to be used in. Just as a Porsche 911 GT3 RS track day toy will be at its best with a set of high performance, semi-slick boots, so a family motor that’ll be dealing with daily duties in the depths of December will be better off with some winter tyres.

What is a winter tyre?

As its name suggests, a winter tyre is one that’s been designed to cope with the coldest season of the year. However, for many there is a misconception that this type of rubber is only useful in snow and, while it does perform well in these conditions, this aspect of its design is only part of the story.

Essentially, a winter tyre’s ideal operating conditions are dictated as much by temperature as surface, and that’s what makes them such a valuable addition between October and the end of February. 

You see, below around seven degrees centigrade, a winter tyre’s construction, compound and tread pattern helps it find grip that a standard summer tyre simply can’t match.

Identifying a winter tyre is fairly straightforward, even if you ignore the fact they often have a distinctive tread pattern. 

Most good quality winter rubber will have been put forward for specific laboratory tests to confirm its effectiveness in the snow, earning it the right to have the 3PMSF (3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake) marking on its sidewall.

Some tyres also feature an M+S symbol, which stands for Mud and Snow. While this denotes an ability in both wintry and off-road conditions, it’s important to remember it’s just a marketing addition with no objective testing to back it up, unlike the 3PMSF rating.

How does a winter tyre work?

At the heart of the winter tyre’s advantage is its use of a softer compound rubber than uses a higher silica content, a combination that allows it to retain its suppleness and grip as the temperature plummets. Below seven degrees centigrade, summer rubber hardens which means it tends to ‘skate’ over cold and damp surfaces.

Many winter tyres also claim to have deeper grooves or channels in the tread that help it clear standing water and slush more effectively. 

However, independent testing reveals there’s often very little difference in resistance to aquaplaning (where a layer of water forms between the road and tyre, causing a total loss of grip) between summer and winter rubber, it’s just that the latter is able to find more grip on the cold surface when the water is finally cleared.

One area where winter tyres really excel is in the snow, and this is thanks to the ‘sipes’ which are effectively cuts in the tread blocks. Contrary to popular belief, these types of tyres don’t cut through the snow in the fashion of off-road rubber that digs through the mud to find a grippier surface below. 

Instead, they use the sipes to grip and effectively ‘hold on’ to the snow to create a surface that allows more snow to ‘stick’ to the tread, increasing grip. It’s similar to rolling a snowball, where the snow effectively clings to itself.

Can I use winter tyres all year round?

Technically, yes you can use winter tyres throughout the year, but as the temperature rises through spring and summer they won’t be at their best. 

Of course, winter tyres will still be a safe option, but the softer compound and special tread patterns simply aren’t as effective at dealing with warm, dry Tarmac.

For starters, you’ll get less grip than a standard summer tyre, meaning lower cornering speeds and longer braking distances. You’d expect a softer compound tyre to actually be grippier in the dry, but as the treads and carcass heat up they become less effective, essentially sliding across the Tarmac at speeds where a summer tyre is still clinging on gamely. 

Moreover, this extra slip also leads to greater wear, meaning you’ll be forking out for a new set of boots sooner than you’d think. Then there’s the extra rolling resistance, which leads to a drop in fuel efficiency. And for keen drivers there’s also the sloppier steering response and reduced feedback that come hand-in-hand with winter tyres being used in warmer conditions.

As a result, many drivers change the wheels and tyres to suit the season, storing their winter rubber until the seasons change and temperatures drop. Of course, you might not have space to squirrel away a set of four wheels for months on end, but happily many tyre-fitting centres and car dealerships offer just such a service for a modest outlay.

Is there any legal requirement to fit winter tyres?

In the UK there is no law that dictates what sort of tyre you should use. The only legal stipulation is that there should be at least 1.6mm of tread depth across three quarters of the centre. Once the rubber wears below this figure you risk a fine of up to £2,500 and three licence penalty points per tyre.

However, if you’re planning a trip across the Channel over the winter months, then it’s worth bearing in mind that many countries recommend winter tyres, while a few make their fitment mandatory. 

In Austria and Germany winter tyres are compulsory between the end of October and the end of March, while in France they are mandatory in certain regions that are susceptible to snow (such as the Alps and Pyrenees). Other European countries strongly recommend winter tyres, with many demanding drivers carry snow chains in case of emergency.

Are there any alternatives to winter tyres?

If you’re worried about being caught out in snowy conditions, then snow chains or snow socks are a good idea. Easily stored in a car’s boot, these items can be fitted over summer tyres, helping boost grip and traction when the white stuff falls.

Yet these devices are fiddly to fit and only really intended for temporary and for emergency use. When fitted to the car you’re limited to top speed of around 30mph, while most authorities demand you remove them once you're back on snow-free roads.

A far better option, especially in the UK’s less extreme climate, are all season tyres. Offering a compromise between a summer tyre’s grip and response and the low temperature security and snow performance of winter rubber, they’re an increasingly popular option for many motorists.

Although it’s not quite as effective as a winter tyre in the harshest cold conditions, an all-season tyre copes well with snow and cold, wet road surfaces. What’s more, many have been awarded with a 3PMSF rating, meaning you’ll be able to use your car in countries where full winter tyres are mandatory.

James Disdale

James Disdale
Title: Special correspondent

James is a special correspondent for Autocar

