DeLorean DMC-12 goes electric with 215bhp and 150-mile range

Electrogenic has revealed a 'plug-and-play' conversion package for the DeLorean DMC-12, swapping the 1980s film star's much-maligned V6 for a quicker and quieter EV set-up.

The Oxfordshire firm, which has previously produced electric conversions of the Citroën DS, Land Rover Defender and Jaguar E-Type, now offers a 'drop-in' EV conversion kit for the DMC-12.

It's fully reversible and is said to turn the coupé into a "true sports car" with more power and far punchier performance figures.

The powertrain has been engineered to preserve the car's original structure, with the "OEM-grade" 43kWh battery fitted in place of the rear-mounted fuel tank and the electric motor integrated into the rear axle.

The motor sends 215bhp and 229lb ft through a fixed-ratio gearbox, resulting in a 0-62mph time twice as quick as the original car's, at 5.0sec.

This is the first Electrogenic model to feature launch control.

The conversion can be fitted to original DMC-12s – with a manual or automatic gearbox – and adds just 40kg to the weight of the donor car.

Electrogenic CEO Steve Drummond said: "With its sci-fi design – still jaw-dropping over 40 years on – and underwhelming engine, [the DMC-12] really is the perfect candidate for conversion to electric drive.

"We’re now delighted to reveal our plug-and-play conversion package to the world. Developed entirely in-house using our proprietary technology, it gives the DMC-12 the sporting performance its futuristic shape always deserved.”

The battery gives the DMC-12 an 150-mile range and is chargable via regenerative brakes that adjust according to either of the two driving modes: Eco and Sport, the latter of which sharpens up throttle response and adds weight to the steering.