Delage D12: £1.7m hybrid hypercar enters production

Historic French marque, once a formidable Bugatti rival, is revived for wild 1085bhp V12 hybrid
Felix Page
13 October 2023

Revived French manufacturer Delage has begun production of its new limited-run D12 hybrid hypercar – and it has already started developing a successor that is intended to rival the Bugatti Chiron.

Originally active with luxury cars and racing machines between 1905 and 1953, Delage was revived by serial entrepreneur Laurent Tapie in 2019 with ambitious plans to produce a sleek two-seater that offers a “Formula 1 experience for the road”.

The D12 GT, which took to the hill at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, features a 976bhp 7.6-litre V12 engine and a 109bhp electric motor that combine to offer 1085bhp and 794lb ft.

The machine has a central carbonfibre monocoque, with a frontal carbonfibre crash structure and an aluminium rear frame. The passenger sits behind the driver in a tandem configuration.

The car employs a unique contractive suspension set-up, as used to great success by McLaren and Ferrari in 1990s Formula 1, this system having been invented by Delage chassis and suspension chief Mauro Bianchi.  

Bianchi works alongside technical director Benoit Bagur, who has considerable experience in rally car engineering, and chief test driver Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 F1 champion.

Delage has now completed four examples of the D12 and work has begun on the planned limited run of 30 units, each priced from around £1.7 million.

Tapie said there had been plenty of interest in the project, adding: “The car attracts a lot of attention, because there’s nothing else like it out there.”

He noted that it was taking time to build awareness. He said: “The brand has been dormant for 70 years, so it won’t become a success overnight.”

Production will take place at Magny-Cours and Tapie estimates it will take four to five years to build the cars. 

Tapie said the firm has already started design work on its second hypercar – although production won’t begin until the D12 run is complete. He told Autocar: “It will be a completely different model, more of a grand tourer two-seater like the Chiron. It will be road-legal as well, and very fast.”

He declined to give specific details but said it would, like the D12, employ a hybrid powertrain. He also hinted that he had begun design work on a third car, which would sit in a different segment again.

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

Join the debate

Peter Cavellini 27 June 2022

Scepticism and cynicism are alive and well, yes, it looks to wild to be taken seriously, yes, they've resurrected an old Car brand using Delage, it'll never see a main road, but we're seeing now how new technology is making cars go quicker,and yes, they make no sense and are nowhere near practical , but they exist, and watching them at Goodwood yesterday on the Telly gave us a look at them on the move not just gawping at images online.

spoolio 20 August 2020

Ah, thank heavens that no

Ah, thank heavens that no matter how bad things get, there are always, always, men in sheds knocking out stuff that's going to set the world alight.

ianp55 20 August 2020

Delage Revived

Why bother to resurrect the Delage name? after being out of production for over 65 years who would remember the name, The car does look fairly stunning in it's own merit's so why not create a new name for the marque,after all recent attempts to revive other defunct ranges such as Bristol and Jensen weren't successful were they.

