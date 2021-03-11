BACK TO ALL NEWS
Dacia Spring EV: decision on UK sale coming soon

Priced from €12,403 in France, the affordable EV could come here if volume justifies a RHD version
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
6 September 2021

A decision on whether the new Dacia Spring Electric, said to be Europe's most affordable EV, will go on sale in the UK will be made in the next six months, according to brand boss Denis Le Vot.

"We are looking at it, but the evaluation will take another three to six months," Le Vot told Autocar.

The Spring is being launched in left-hand-drive markets initially, with the UK decision pending available production capacity and an evaluation of sales potential against the cost of a right hand-drive conversion.

The model went on sale in France in March, priced from €12,403 after that country's generous EV incentives. A two-seat commercial variant will be introduced in 2022. 

That minimum price, equivalent to £10,630, positions the Spring alongside a mid-range, conventionally fuelled Sandero in terms of cost.

The French government currently offers a grant to buyers of sub-€45,000 EVs amounting to 27% of the cost of purchase, including tax, and a further €2500 if the EV is bought in exchange for an older ICE car to be scrapped. 

Two trim levels are available from launch: Comfort, which features air conditioning, a 3.5in media display with Bluetooth, a USB port and cloth upholstery as standard, and Comfort Plus, which adds a 7.0in infotainment display with smartphone mirroring, an orange-themed interior styling pack and metallic exterior paint. 

The Chinese-made Spring will be offered across mainland Europe initially, with car-sharing company Zity a primary customer. 

Previewed by a concept in 2019 and based on parent company Renault’s Chinese-market City K-ZE, the Spring was designed for use in urban areas in both passenger and cargo forms - the latter for last-mile deliveries. It uses an electric motor that makes 44bhp and 92lb ft, fed by a 26.8kWh battery.

This gives it a 140-mile range on the WLTP combined cycle and the ability to fast-charge at a rate of up to 30kW from a CCS DC charger. The top speed is limited to 62mph and the turning circle is a mere 4.8 metres.

The Spring is 3.73 metres long – 0.35 metres shorter than Dacia’s new Sandero supermini – yet the firm claims it has room for four adults. The boot is 300 litres, increasing to 600 litres when the rear seats are folded down, plus there’s 23 litres of storage in the front.

The car-sharing version of the Spring will be offered in select European countries and will come with durable artificial leather seats and 14in wheels. Meanwhile, the van will forgo rear seats to offer 800 litres of luggage capacity and a 1033mm load length.

Richard Nelson 12 March 2021
This is definitely the beginning of the end for petrol cars. When the brutally cheap cars flood the European market, the more premium cars, looking at you VW ID range, will have to lower their prices to a more reasonable number. I think it's mostly to do with the bloating of every toy under the sun as standard with no option to remove them.
TStag 11 March 2021
If t would be the ideal commuter car if the steering wheel was on the right side. It’s a shame because I don’t want to spend much on a commuter car but going electric would save me a bomb on parking
streaky 11 March 2021

I think people get a bit hung up about having the steering wheel on the "wrong" side.  I've driven a RHD car on the continent many times and I don't think it's that much of a problem, especially in city/urban driving.  The biggest problem for me is that this promising little car is made in China.

Andrew1 11 March 2021
The steering wheel is already on the right side :)
CX7driver 28 October 2020

Dacia Spring

This looks like the compact SUV EV that I've been waiting for! 

As it is based on the Renault Kwid, it's already available in right-hand drive form for India, so I can't see why it couldn't made be available in the UK.

