Dacia Spring EV: decision on UK sale coming soon

A decision on whether the new Dacia Spring Electric, said to be Europe's most affordable EV, will go on sale in the UK will be made in the next six months, according to brand boss Denis Le Vot.

"We are looking at it, but the evaluation will take another three to six months," Le Vot told Autocar.

The Spring is being launched in left-hand-drive markets initially, with the UK decision pending available production capacity and an evaluation of sales potential against the cost of a right hand-drive conversion.

The model went on sale in France in March, priced from €12,403 after that country's generous EV incentives. A two-seat commercial variant will be introduced in 2022.

That minimum price, equivalent to £10,630, positions the Spring alongside a mid-range, conventionally fuelled Sandero in terms of cost.

The French government currently offers a grant to buyers of sub-€45,000 EVs amounting to 27% of the cost of purchase, including tax, and a further €2500 if the EV is bought in exchange for an older ICE car to be scrapped.

Two trim levels are available from launch: Comfort, which features air conditioning, a 3.5in media display with Bluetooth, a USB port and cloth upholstery as standard, and Comfort Plus, which adds a 7.0in infotainment display with smartphone mirroring, an orange-themed interior styling pack and metallic exterior paint.

The Chinese-made Spring will be offered across mainland Europe initially, with car-sharing company Zity a primary customer.

Previewed by a concept in 2019 and based on parent company Renault’s Chinese-market City K-ZE, the Spring was designed for use in urban areas in both passenger and cargo forms - the latter for last-mile deliveries. It uses an electric motor that makes 44bhp and 92lb ft, fed by a 26.8kWh battery.

This gives it a 140-mile range on the WLTP combined cycle and the ability to fast-charge at a rate of up to 30kW from a CCS DC charger. The top speed is limited to 62mph and the turning circle is a mere 4.8 metres.