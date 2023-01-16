Dacia introduces new Extreme trim and more power to Spring EV

A new Extreme variant of the Dacia Spring EV has been unveiled, bringing a boost in performance, rugged design features and bolstered technology.

The Dacia Spring Extreme, unveiled at the Brussels motor show, will be on sale from 17 January in France. It sits above the entry-level, €20,800 (£18,418) Essential model with a price tag of €22,300 (£19,747).

Similar in style to the Dacia Duster Extreme put on sale in the UK last year, the electric city car receives a power increase from 44bhp to 63bhp, with power coming from the same 26.8kWh battery under the skin of the existing Spring.

This is also paired with a new gearbox that improves energy recuperation and doubles the amount of torque sent to the front wheels.

Combined WLTP range stands at 136 miles (slightly less than the 159 miles of the Volkswagen e-Up), while range in the city is around 189 miles on a single charge.

Copper detailing has been added to the roof rails, mirrors, wheel hubs and boot logo, with a unique pattern equipped to the front and rear passenger doors for protection against scrapes.

Customers can also choose a new Slate Blue paint colour, exclusively available for Extreme trim.

Inside, the Spring gains copper trim on the centre console and air vents, rubber floor mats, a Dacia Link logo embossed on the front seats and copper stitching.

It also receives the Technology Pack, which adds a 7.0in infotainment screen, sat-nav, parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Dacia says the new specification offers a more outdoor feel for the Spring. It replaces the popular Expression trim, which the Renault-owned firm says is chosen by 80% of Spring owners thus far.

When contacted by Autocar, Dacia didn't comment on whether the model would be sold in the UK. The Spring was launched in several European markets early in 2021 and is unlikely to arrive on our roads before 2024 as the firm prioritises supply on the continent.