Czinger's hyper-GT to launch as concept next month

Czinger will follow its ground-breaking 1233bhp 21C hypercar with a new ‘hyper-grand tourer’, to be previewed by a concept in August.

The American start-up’s next creation will be a four-seater and sit below the £1.5 million Czinger 21C, which will mean a “more attainable” price, owners Kevin and Lukas Czinger told Autocar.

And drawings submitted to the US patent office by Czinger last year show what could be the new GT, with sketches detailing a wide front end, and long sloping roofline.

The GT will be produced in limited numbers, with just “a few thousand” made. For comparison, the 21C is limited to just 80 cars. The new GT will be unveiled at the uber-exclusive Concours d'Elegance at Pebble Beach next month.

“Our next car will be the highest-performing GT car in the world when it is released,” Lukas said.

“It will really show the future direction [of Czinger],” added Kevin.