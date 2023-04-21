BACK TO ALL NEWS
Cupra reveals DarkRebel concept as 2+2 electric sports car

The firm revealed the model at the launch of the Cupra Tavascan, it's second all-electric model
21 April 2023

An all-electric halo sports car has been previewed by Cupra, which is expected to arrive in production form by the end of the decade.

Shown off as a hologram concept as part of the brand’s Tavascan launch - its second electric car - the DarkRebel previews a Toyota Supra-like sports car that will top a four-car electric lineup.

“It is mysterious and stands out from the crowd,” boss Wayne Griffiths told reporters in Berlin.

Few details were revealed about the car, but it is expected to offer a 2+2 set-up and high-end performance.

This is a breaking news story - more information to follow.

Peter Cavellini 21 April 2023

Batmans weekender?, bit Supra from certain angles?

