Cupra reveals DarkRebel concept as 2+2 electric sports car

An all-electric halo sports car has been previewed by Cupra, which is expected to arrive in production form by the end of the decade.

Shown off as a hologram concept as part of the brand’s Tavascan launch - its second electric car - the DarkRebel previews a Toyota Supra-like sports car that will top a four-car electric lineup.

“It is mysterious and stands out from the crowd,” boss Wayne Griffiths told reporters in Berlin.

Few details were revealed about the car, but it is expected to offer a 2+2 set-up and high-end performance.

This is a breaking news story - more information to follow.