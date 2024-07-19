BACK TO ALL NEWS
Cornish rally firm to offer 496bhp EV conversion for Porsche 911
Cornish rally firm to offer 496bhp EV conversion for Porsche 911

Rally Prep will install powertrains for the 911, Mini and Land Rover supplied by Bristol firm Fellten
Charlie Martin Autocar
19 July 2024

Bristol-based electrification specialist Fellten has partnered with Cornish firm Rally Prep to fit classic Land Rovers, Minis and Porsches with its EV conversion kits.

Its electric powertrains are designed for the 964 and G-series Porsche 911s, 1984-1996 Minis and Land Rover’s Series 2A, Series 3 and Defender.

All of the conversion kits can be installed without structural modifications so the original engines can be refitted to the cars later on if desired.

Fellten is BMW’s official partner for classic Mini conversions. Its kit comprises a 19kWh battery and a 97bhp motor that are claimed to preserve the car’s original weight distribution.

The combination yields 110 miles of range and a 0-62mph time of 8.0sec. The car can be recharged at rates up to 6.6kW.

The Land Rover kits come in several configurations, with a choice of 55kWh or 110kWh batteries (giving ranges of 100 miles or 200 miles, respectively) and 188bhp, 335bhp or 483bhp dual-motor powertrains.

The most potent version, which book-ends the centrally mounted single-speed gearbox with two 241.5bhp Zonic motors, dispatches 0-60mph in a claimed 6.0sec. It can also be rapid-charged in less than an hour, Fellten claims.

Fellten Land Rover Defender kit

Fellten’s Porsche 911 is the quickest of its conversions, with a 496bhp Tesla motor thrusting the sports car to 60mph in a claimed 4.5sec – matching today’s 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 for straight-line performance.

The Fellten kit also provides a Quaife limited-slip differential and a 63kWh battery pack that officially delivers 200 miles of range. Like the Land Rover, it is said to be capable of rapid charging to full in under an hour.

Partnering Rally Prep means that Fellten can also offer full restorations of these cars alongside their EV conversions.

Peter Cavellini 19 July 2024

For some these cars are playthings,range isn't the issue either,maybe this is where niche Ev's should be?

johnfaganwilliams 19 July 2024

Hmmm. Can't really see the :Porsche kit taking off.  Pay a lot of money for the same performance, much less character and a halving of the value of your 911?  Don't think so.

