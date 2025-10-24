BACK TO ALL NEWS
"Collectors take note": Just six months left to order an Alpine A110

Alpine will build fewer than 2000 A110s between now and the end of production in mid-2026

Felix Page
News
1 min read
24 October 2025

Alpine is preparing to build the final units of the A110 before its electric successor is launched next year. 

"Collectors take note!" says the French sports car brand in a notice to "Alpine enthusiasts and lovers of motoring excellence" that states it will build just 1750 more examples of the standard A110 and another 50 units of the hardcore A110 R.

That will take its Dieppe plant up to the middle of 2026, when production will cease in preparation for the firm to start building the electric next-generation A110 – the first car to use the new Alpine Performance Platform. 

Order books remain open in the UK but are set to close in around six months ahead of the final few cars running down the line. Based on UK sales figures for the A110, that means Alpine should sell around 200 more new examples here.

A company spokesperson did not give precise details on timeframes or UK allocations.

From its 2017 launch to the end of production next year, Alpine will have sold nearly 30,000 examples of the A110 globally – and it says that "unaffected by trends, the A110's sales curve has continued to rise throughout its commercial life, right up to the present day and even at the end of its life cycle". 

The standard, 242bhp car remains available from £55,000, with the 296bhp GTS costing £70,000 and the extreme A110 R priced from £107,000. 

