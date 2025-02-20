BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Classic Peugeot 504 Break gets the Pikes Peak treatment
UP NEXT
Dacia developing £15k city car for Europe

Classic Peugeot 504 Break gets the Pikes Peak treatment

Brand’s in-house design studio presents three radical takes on the 1970s family estate

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 February 2025

The Peugeot Design Lab has given a 504 Break the Pikes Peak treatment as part of a series of radical reimaginings of the classic estate.

Among the changes made to the 504 are the fitment of wide box arches, a whopping rear spoiler and even the removal of the front doors.

The headlights have been replaced with LEDs arranged in the same ‘lion’s claw’ motif as on the current 508 estate and it wears the modern Peugeot emblem. 

Related articles

The wheel arches, meanwhile, have been opened up to expose the tops of the tyres, which encircle turbofan-style wheels.

The ‘113’ script on the wheels references a French rap group of that name, who drove a 504 Break onto the stage of the nation’s music awards in 2000.

At the rear end, the Pikes Peak 504 wears a chunky, forged-carbonfibre diffuser, further emphasising the concept’s high-performance billing.

Inside, it gets a set of chequered pink-and-white seats to match the exterior livery as well as the Hypersquare steering wheel that’s set to feature in Peugeot’s next-generation road cars. The rear seats have been removed, replaced with a roll cage.

Peugeot hasn't detailed the car’s prospective performance modifications but described it as “a crazy boosted one”, hinting at the installation of a turbocharger.

Peugeot 504 Pikes Peak interior

The similarly conceived Subaru GL Family Huckster seen at the Goodwood Festival of Speed packs a turbocharged four that delivers 862bhp to all four wheels through a sequential six-speed gearbox.

Peugeot has also shown an example of an earlier 504 Break fettled to become a drift car packaging a hydraulic handbrake and a similar – but less aggressive – suite of modifications.

The final concept in the trio is a lowrider that retains the original grille and coachwork but adds yellow-tinted windows and an asymmetrical colour scheme.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale

View all car reviews

Back to top

The unveiling of the three fettled 504s comes after new Peugeot CEO Alain Favey expressed his desire to “connect the brand with what it stands for to its past, to its heritage in every sense”.

Favey added: “We will look back at what the heritage of the brand is and we will see to what extent this can be adapted to the modern world – and there is nothing excluded in our review of this.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

 Peugeot 308 1.6 THP GTi By Peugeot Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,149
56,045miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£14,200
63,998miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 5dr
2018
£8,690
33,365miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI Style Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,498
27,722miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i M Sport Shadow Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,798
54,016miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI XCELLENCE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr GPF
2020
£14,498
24,790miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£19,498
7,234miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Ateca 1.5 TSI EVO SE Technology Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,498
34,666miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 1.5 ETSI MHEV Life DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,599
35,957miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale

View all car reviews