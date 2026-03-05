BACK TO ALL NEWS
Clarkson on new Grand Tour line-up: "they're bloody funny"
Clarkson on new Grand Tour line-up: "they’re bloody funny"

Motoring's biggest personality is still a proper petrolhead – as he reveals in our hour-long chat

Steve Cropley Autocar
News
5 mins read
5 March 2026

The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime's motoring show, will return without its long-time hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May – but Clarkson has given his approval to the new line-up in an exclusive interview with Autocar’s My Week in Cars podcast.

Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, from the Throttle House YouTube channel, will be joined by Instagram influencer Francis Bourgeois as the new presenters of Amazon's most-watched unscripted UK original series worldwide.

The trio will lead a six-part run that takes them from crossing the Angolan desert in track day specials to exploring Malaysia’s vibrant car culture, before heading to California to test America’s latest high-performance machines.

Clarkson holds very fond memories of the show, but is also confident about his successors. He told Autocar: “We had an enormous amount of fun doing it (the Grand Tour), but it's quite physical. It’s much harder to do than you might imagine. And the world is a much smaller place now.

“Think of the trips we've done over the recent past. Ukraine - can't go there any more. Russia - can't go there any more. We landed in Iran, drove up into Turkey, down through Syria and into Jordan and Israel. Can't do any of that. The whole of north Africa, with the exception of Morocco, is gone. We were limited to southern Africa. We've done Namibia; we've done Mozambique; we've done Botswana; we've now done Zimbabwe.

“But I've seen the guys being chosen and I've seen some of the stuff they've been doing, and it's very, very good. Oh, it's different. I mean, it's different because they're three completely different people to us. They’re bloody funny.

“I'm pretty confident it will work. I mean, touch wood, from everybody's point of view. We all want it to work and I'd love the idea that the Grand Tour carries on.

Other topics discussed on the podcast include which cars Clarkson currently owns, which era was 'peak car' and whether he would ever buy an EV.”

How Cropley bagged Clarkson for the podcast

When we arrived at Diddly Squat Farm to record our podcast, Jeremy Clarkson was sitting behind his new £3000 aluminium designer desk, the one he’d been writing about buying in his Sunday Times column the previous day. To tell the truth, that desk was most of the reason why Matt Prior and I were there on that day - and it's what eventually led to JC joining us for a very special episode of the Autocar podcast, which you can listen to below.

Clarkson had been writing about how, because farming was quiet and it had rained non-stop since Christmas, he wasn’t currently needed to run this or his other businesses (farm shop, pub, brewery, game show). He had thus been feeling bored and had turned to buying things and contemplating new hobbies. The desk was part of that.

It was all discussed in Clarkson’s uniquely breezy and ironic column writer’s style, but what grabbed Prior’s and my interest – we’d both read the column – was this rare confession about JC’s boredom and having time to spare. Twice before we’d approached him about filling a My Week In Cars slot, but the first time he’d expressed a blanket dislike of pods, and the second an entirely understandable protest that he simply didn’t have any spare minutes.

At about lunchtime on Sunday, I sent him a note asking for an hour of his time. By 3pm I’d heard that “I could probably do something tomorrow”. If you’re going to get a reply from Clarkson, you get it promptly. It took a few minutes to check with Prior, someone who is more likely to be in Morocco tomorrow than anyone else I know. This time he wasn’t, so I replied to Jeremy saying we were keen and asking where and when we should meet. Soon after we were all set: Diddly Squat Farm, 2.30pm Monday.

The following afternoon we drove up the long farm track, past an imposing new farmhouse and into a yard surrounded by venerable working buildings. Farms today are supposed to be devoid of expensive personnel, but this one was stiff with busy people. It turned out that many were TV production types: they were soon to start the next tranche of Clarkson’s Farm and were making ready. In any case, for a programme like this you always need some kind of crew about, Jeremy explained later. You never know when the donkey’s going to get ill.

A man who looked like a team leader took us on a route through the buildings, first to wait in an office and next to meet a briskly business-like woman who wanted to know whether we took tea or coffee. Then we were directed to the new barn office – roomy, high-ceilinged, with car-themed pictures and posters on the wall, and glazed from floor to ceiling along the front.

In the centre was the gleaming desk, and behind it was Jeremy Clarkson. He was friendly and welcoming. Instructions about what not to ask or shoot were entirely absent. He even thanked us for coming. You can hear what ensued by listening to the podcast above.

Since rather a lot of years had rolled by since I last conversed for very long with Clarkson, I opened up with a cautious question: wondering to what extent he was still a car enthusiast. His affirmative answer was instantly enthusiastic, and so it continued right through the 70 recorded minutes we were speaking.

Some of the content was stuff you’ll know already: his lack of enthusiasm for “white goods” electric cars, his love of sophisticated petrol engines as the “soul” of a car, his enthusiasm for Lamborghinis, and his love of the Lexus LFA (which turns out to be the car he’d most like to buy, if the opportunity arose). We talked about cars in general and the enduring joy, which the three of us share, of writing about them. Plus some details of how, given that he’s still such an excellent judge of a car, Clarkson keeps himself briefed.

Prior has written before about his regret that the TG original trio – Hammond, May and Clarkson – are not regularly together any more, but Jeremy himself seemed optimistic about the capabilities and potential of the new Grand Tour trio, just chosen. He reckons it will work.

As we left, having all agreed that there’s a special pleasure in simply shooting the breeze about cars for an hour, JC was into the rain to see how his various clumps of workmen were faring. Tomorrow he’d be back into making a farm TV programme. But Prior and I departed Diddly Squat feeling sure that in future, Jeremy Clarkson’s love of cars isn’t going to shift from a place pretty close to his heart. Which is a very good thing.

Steve Cropley

Steve Cropley Autocar
Title: Editor-in-chief

Steve Cropley is the oldest of Autocar’s editorial team, or the most experienced if you want to be polite about it. He joined over 30 years ago, and has driven many cars and interviewed many people in half a century in the business. 

Cropley, who regards himself as the magazine’s “long stop”, has seen many changes since Autocar was a print-only affair, but claims that in such a fast moving environment he has little appetite for looking back. 

He has been surprised and delighted by the generous reception afforded the My Week In Cars podcast he makes with long suffering colleague Matt Prior, and calls it the most enjoyable part of his working week.

catnip 5 March 2026

Anothe good reason to give Autocar a swerve ....

Bob Cat Brian 5 March 2026
catnip wrote:

Anothe good reason to give Autocar a swerve ....

Interesting that the original article for this podcast, with several negative comments about associating Autocar with Clarkson has been taken down and reposted as this, with those comments removed.

