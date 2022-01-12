Citroen C5 Aircross refreshed for 2022

The Citroën C5 Aircross has been refreshed for the 2022 model year, gaining a revised front end, new tail-lights and improved infotainment.

The changes come as Citroën targets a more premium market for the Volkswagen Tiguan rival, with improvements to comfort and space with the choice of petrol, diesel or hybrid power.

The C5 Aircross Citroen's fifth most-popular car last year, selling 4000 units. Since 2019, Citroen has sold 16,000 units in the UK.

For its 2022 update, the model gains tauter lines that Citroën says gives it a more imposing presence on the road.

The French brand's logo is now 'detached' from the daytime running lights, while a new air intake has widened the front of the car. It also gains functional air curtains for improved aerodynamics.

Design changes extend to the rear, where the C5 Aircross gains new LED light clusters. It's also equipped with new styling panels, 18in alloy wheels and gloss-black roof bars.

Inside, there's an updated, chrome-decorated centre console with a more ergonomic control layout, a redesigned gear selector and, on plug-in hybrid models, a driving-mode selection button.

Two USB ports have been added and wireless smartphone charging is now available.

A new, larger (10.0in) touchscreen controls the main functions of the cabin, including climate control, joined by a 12.3in digital display behind the steering wheel.

Other new interior features include Advanced Comfort seats – as seen in the C4 and the C5X, which is set to launch in the UK later this year – with heating and massaging functions.

Petrol and diesel power continues, while the plug-in hybrid powertrain is now also available on mid-range models.