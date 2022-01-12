BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Citroen C5 Aircross refreshed for 2022
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Noble returns with 550bhp, £150k M500 supercar

Citroen C5 Aircross refreshed for 2022

Family SUV gets revised looks and uprated infotainment
News
2 mins read
12 January 2022

The Citroën C5 Aircross has been refreshed for the 2022 model year, gaining a revised front end, new tail-lights and improved infotainment. 

The changes come as Citroën targets a more premium market for the Volkswagen Tiguan rival, with improvements to comfort and space with the choice of petrol, diesel or hybrid power.

The C5 Aircross Citroen's fifth most-popular car last year, selling 4000 units. Since 2019, Citroen has sold 16,000 units in the UK.

Related articles

For its 2022 update, the model gains tauter lines that Citroën says gives it a more imposing presence on the road.

The French brand's logo is now 'detached' from the daytime running lights, while a new air intake has widened the front of the car. It also gains functional air curtains for improved aerodynamics. 

Design changes extend to the rear, where the C5 Aircross gains new LED light clusters. It's also equipped with new styling panels, 18in alloy wheels and gloss-black roof bars.

Inside, there's an updated, chrome-decorated centre console with a more ergonomic control layout, a redesigned gear selector and, on plug-in hybrid models, a driving-mode selection button.

Two USB ports have been added and wireless smartphone charging is now available.

A new, larger (10.0in) touchscreen controls the main functions of the cabin, including climate control, joined by a 12.3in digital display behind the steering wheel. 

Other new interior features include Advanced Comfort seats – as seen in the C4 and the C5X, which is set to launch in the UK later this year – with heating and massaging functions. 

Petrol and diesel power continues, while the plug-in hybrid powertrain is now also available on mid-range models. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Radical SR10 2022 first drive review lead

Radical SR10 2022 review

Radical SR10 2022 review
1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2019 road test review - hero front

Citroen C5 Aircross

The relaxed big Citroën family car turns SUV. Was it a smart move, or copycat compromise?

Read our review
Back to top

The PHEV powertrain combines a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor and a 13.2kWh battery, offering up to 31 miles of electric-only driving at speeds of up to 83mph. 

Citroën claims the C5 Aircross has the most boot space out of any SUV in the segment, thanks in part to sliding, reclining and retractable rear seats.

Between 580 and 720 litres of volume are available in petrol and diesel models, while PHEV variants receive 460 to 600 litres.

Meanwhile, six exterior paint colours are now available for the C5 Aircross: the newly introduced Eclipse Blue, plus Polar White, Pearlescent White, Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey and Steel Grey.

Related review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2019 road test review - hero front
Car Reviews
Citroen C5 Aircross
7
Read our review

Four colour packs can be selected to add further coloured design changes to the exterior, including Glossy Black, Dark Chrome, Anodized Bronze and Energetic Blue.

Citroen says the pricing for the C5 Aircross will be announced in the coming weeks. A full model launch and the first deliveries are expected to take place from June, the firm told Autocar.

Used cars for sale

 Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£18,992
29,054miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£18,995
28,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£19,000
24,406miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.5 Bluehdi 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£19,327
22,697miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.5 Bluehdi 130 Flair Plus 5dr
2019
£19,536
30,971miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£19,599
14,921miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.5 Bluehdi 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£19,995
9,493miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£19,995
14,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C5 Aircross 1.2 Puretech 130 Flair 5dr
2019
£19,999
9,409miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Radical SR10 2022 first drive review lead

Radical SR10 2022 review

Radical SR10 2022 review
1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review

View all latest drives