BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Citroen Ami reservations hit 1000 ahead of spring 2022 UK launch
UP NEXT
New Honda Civic Type R confirmed for launch in 2022

Citroen Ami reservations hit 1000 ahead of spring 2022 UK launch

Tiny two-seat EV destined for UK dealerships after 14,000 customers registered an interest
Jim Holder
News
3 mins read
27 September 2021

The Citroën Ami electric quadricycle will go on sale in the UK next year, with 1000 potential customers having placed a reservation just two weeks after the French firm opened its order books. 

Citroën also confirmed that the number of people who have formally registered their interest in buying an Ami has increased to 14,000. The manufacturer opened order books a fortnight ago to the wider public, and had started taking pre-reservations last week. 

Interested buyers were invited to place a £250 refundable deposit via a dedicated website to secure their Ami. Final pricing and specification details have yet to be announced, but reservation numbers are said to be on the rise. 

Related articles

The decision marks a significant U-turn for the brand: the Ami was never intended for sale in Britain, but following the reception from eager buyers and having been championed by the firm’s managing director, Eurig Druce, it has got the go-ahead.

“The response to Ami has been overwhelming, and the momentum has just built up to a point we can’t say no,” said Druce. “It’s not just a vehicle with a following, either; the Ami embodies one view we have of future transport, around affordability and usability. Selling it here gets those values across in a way that no marketing campaign ever could.”

The Ami will only be sold in left-hand drive, but at 1390mm in width, and with strong all-round visibility due to its 2410mm length, in practice this means the driver sits only around 300mm adrift of a typical car driver. Other modifications required for sale in the UK are limited to changing the charging plug for a Type 2 fitting, plus headlight adjustments and calibration to miles per hour.

It is notable not only for its quirky design and tiny footprint, but also its restricted performance, aimed only at city and short-haul use. The Ami is limited to a top speed of 28mph and has a range of just 43 miles. Drivers must have a full licence in the UK, although some European countries allow 14-year-olds at the wheel.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

1 Seat Arona FL 2021 FD cornering

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

1 Seat Ibiza FL 2021 FD lead

Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

While no UK pricing has been revealed, European pricing suggests it will retail at approximately £6000, although leasing options will also be offered, via a deposit and monthly payments or potentially via short-term rentals, possibly even by the minute if local authorities engage in mooted schemes to provide this.

“The philosophy of the Ami is that it should be as affordable as a mobile phone,” Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée told Autocar. He revealed that 80% of its 9000 customers to date have been new to Citroën, and that 50% had bought the car without ever visiting a dealership. “For us, it is both one expression of what Citroën today is about and it opens up a way into a new e-commerce economy. It is a vehicle we can learn from.

“Today, Citroën is about delivering personal mobility in an engaging, affordable way. If we all want 500km of range, all-round performance and full autonomy then we must all be ready to pay £100,000 for a family car. At Citroën we don’t believe that is the right way, and we will be militant in our efforts to provide alternatives.”

Cobée also confirmed that Citroën was readying a package of personalisation options for Ami owners, including different-coloured body panels and allowing them - through a third-party specialist - to wrap the vehicle in any way they wish.

READ MORE

Ami, myself and I: Life with Citroën's 28mph urban EV​

Citroën Ami video review: driving the new electric city car

New Opel Rocks-e is Citroën Ami-based urban EV for Germany​

View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
16
Add a comment…
CampGareth 27 September 2021
"Other modifications required for sale in the UK are limited to changing the charging plug for a Type 2 fitting"

Do you have a source for this claim? I've seen a few places mention it but if I were citroen I'd only change the 2 pin euro plug for a 3 pin UK one. Then I'd sell a Type 2 to 3 pin adapter.

xxxx 27 September 2021

The old saving money where mouth is comes to mind. Lets see how many of those 12,000 put £250 on the table, and even that's refundable 

Mainlysideways 23 September 2021
"If we all want 500km of range, all-round performance and full autonomy then we must all be ready to pay £100,000 for a family car."

100k?! where? really? 500km is only 312 miles, which is getting standard for mass market mid range EVs. Guess this is pop at Tesla, didn't know a model 3 was that expensive, just checked, it isn't. Or wait for Lucid or some of the Chinese manufacturers to turn up over the next couple of years for 40-50k, or for Hyundai or Kia to up their autonomy... 100k! haha...

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

1 Seat Arona FL 2021 FD cornering

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

1 Seat Ibiza FL 2021 FD lead

Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

View all latest drives