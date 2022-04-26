BACK TO ALL NEWS
Chevrolet Corvette confirmed for hybrid and pure-EV variants
Chevrolet Corvette confirmed for hybrid and pure-EV variants

Electrified versions of American mid-engined supercar are set to be introduced from next year
26 April 2022

A hybrid version of the Chevrolet Corvette has been confirmed for launch, and an electric version is also on the way.

In a tweet showing a camouflaged Corvette prototype undergoing cold-weather testing, Chevrolet confirmed that an “electrified Corvette” - likely to be a hybrid - will be available “as early as next year”.

In the teaser video, the front wheels can be seen moving before the rear wheels, confirming an all-wheel-drive set-up. The video featured dubbed V8 engine noise, suggesting that it depicts the hybrid version.

General Motors CEO Mark Reuss posted further confirmation on LinkedIn, saying the first electrified Corvette is due to be launched in 2023 and the electric version will be built on GM's new Ultium platform.

The first electrified Corvette will likely feature a small battery working in conjunction with the existing engine, with electricity delivered to the front wheels through two motors while the V8 powers the rears.

Although official names for both cars are yet to be announced, Chevrolet trademarked the name Corvette E-Ray all the way back in 2015, and this is likely to be used for the electric version.

Electrified versions of the Corvette were first hinted at back at the 2019 launch of the C8 generation, with inside sources saying that the powertrain had been designed to allow for electrification.

The new versions of the Corvette will join the standard coupé and convertible models, fitted with a 495bhp naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 engine and available in right-hand-drive from £81,700 and £87,110 respectively, as well as the new track-focused Chevrolet Corvette ZO6, which features a 670bhp 5.5-litre V8 and is set to come to the UK in the future.

