Cadillac reveals Blackwing name for track-focused super-saloons

American luxury brand Cadillac has revealed plans for a new Blackwing designation for even hotter, track-focused variants of its CT4-V and CT5-V performance saloons.

Although the Blackwing name was originally used for a discontinued Cadillac V8 engine, it has now become a high-end derivative in the style of Mercedes-AMG’s Black Series and Alfa Romeo’s GTA.

They are designed to “build on the brand’s respected legacy of ultimate performance driving experiences and elevate them even further,” claims Cadillac.

Blackwing models will get more power, of course, but also feature a unique chassis setup and vehicle control systems. Cadillac hasn’t revealed specifically what the changes are, but it claims that the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models are both “seconds faster” around the Virginia International Raceway than their ATS-V and CTS-V predecessors.

Reports from the US suggest that the CT4-V Blackwing will use an uprated turbocharged V6, while the CT5-V Blackwing will get up to 650bhp from its supercharged 6.2-litre V8. That will give it the firepower to hold a candle to the Mercedes-AMG E63 and BMW M5, despite likely being cheaper, at around $85,000 (currently £67,950).

Most interestingly, however, both models will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox, unlike almost every rival. Described as “a feature most luxury brands no longer offer but which continues to be a strong desire for many performance driving enthusiasts”, the stick-shift will complement a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

As ever, though, there’s bad news for those in the UK, as Cadillac still has no firm plan in place to officially enter the market.

