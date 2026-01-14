BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mazda pulls the plug on rotary-engined MX-30 R-EV after two years

BYD Sealion 5 PHEV takes on Kia Sportage from £30k

Ninth UK-bound model from Chinese giant will offer up to 53 miles of electric-only range

Felix Page
News
1 min read
14 January 2026

BYD will undercut the Kia Sportage and Ford Kuga with a new plug-in hybrid SUV called the Sealion 5, available to order now from just under £30,000.

The Sealion 5 is BYD's ninth car in the UK and its fourth PHEV, joining the technically related DM-i versions of the Seal U, Seal 6 and Atto 2.

It measures 4.74m long, putting it about halfway between Kia's Sportage and Sorento.

As standard it uses a PHEV powertrain that combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for 215bhp and a 0-62mph time of as little as 7.7sec.

Energy is stored in either a 13kWh or 18.3kWh battery, the latter of which is good for 53 miles of electric-only range and helps the SUV achieve 134.5mpg and combined CO2 emissions of just 48g/km on the WLTP test cycle. 

The Sealion 5 is available in two trims: entry-level Comfort, at £29,995, includes 'vegan leather' upholstery, a 12.8in rotating touchscreen, smartphone mirroring, a six-way adjustable driver's seat and a rear-view camera.

Top-spec Design trim – with the larger battery – adds £3000 and brings welcome lights, an electric boot lid, front parking sensors, a 360deg camera, a wireless phone charger and heated front seats.

The first cars are due in UK showrooms on 7 February, with customer deliveries to begin shortly after.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

