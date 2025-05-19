BYD's UK line-up is set to swell in the coming months with the addition of a new plug-in hybrid saloon and estate to rival the BMW 330e and Skoda Superb iV.

Called the Seal 06 DM-i, the new model will become the seventh BYD model on sale in the UK, Autocar understands, joining the Atto 3, Dolphin, Seal, Seal-U, Sea Lion 7 and the forthcoming Dolphin Surf supermini.

It is a separate model line to the BYD 06 GT - which is a battery-electric hatchback in the mould of the Volkswagen ID 3 - also due in the UK soon.

The company has not confirmed a launch date, nor any specifications, but the Seal 06 DM-i was launched in China last year and the UK variant is expected to be little changed.

Its PHEV powertrain combines a 98bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with either a 10kWh or 16kWh battery for an electric range of either 37 or 56 miles, according to official WLTP figures. Power output is pegged at either 160bhp or 213bhp, and both versions get from 0-62mph in less than 8.0sec.

Each powertrain variant sends all its power to the front wheels through a CVT gearbox.

Both the saloon and estate versions of the Seal 06 measure around 4.8 metres long and 1.5 metres tall, making it a natural rival to the Skoda Superb and BMW 330e, which also offer the choice of bodystyles.

The cockpit is almost identical to that of the Seal, with an 8.8in digital gauge cluster, a 15.6in rotating touchscreen and a selection of physical buttons on the centre console and steering wheel.

There is no indication of price yet, but the mechanically related Seal-U PHEV starts at around £33,000.