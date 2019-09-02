Bugatti Chiron goes 304mph to set hypercar record

Andy Wallace sets speed record in “near production spec” Chiron at German test track
by Mike Duff
2 September 2019

Bugatti’s decision to introduce the Chiron with a 261mph speed limiter left the question of what it was truly capable of. Now the company has revealed the spectacular answer, with a slightly modified car smashing both the production car speed record and the 300mph barrier.

British sportscar veteran, Le Mans winner and official Bugatti tester, Andy Wallace drove to an astounding 304.773mph at the VW Group’s secretive Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany.

The Chiron’s “near production” spec included an additional safety cell, aerodynamic changes and a taller seventh gear, as well as a 1578bhp version of Bugatti’s quad-turbocharged 8-litre W16 engine taken from up from the 1479bhp of the ‘standard’ car. Autocar believes that the mechanical changes will be incorporated into a celebratory limited-edition model. 

The record also relied on specially constructed Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres designed to handle the enormous forces of such speeds – at the record velocity each was turning 4100 times a minute. Each tyre was X-rayed before it was selected for use to ensure that none of the radial bands was touching each other; while this doesn’t matter at even the Chiron’s normal governed speed it could have created heat.

Wallace also admitted that the enormous gyroscopic effect of wheels rotating so quickly became a challenge at ultra-high speeds. “At 200mph you can barely feel it, but at 300mph it’s absolutely enormous,” he told Autocar after the run, “it’s felt mostly on the front wheels and therefore the steering, like a spinning top when it starts to move it wants to continue to move.” 

Dallara had designed the aerodynamic kit for the record-run – the Italian motorsport specialist builds the Chiron’s body – but there was no way to test simulation projections before the car was on track as speeds were too high for a wind tunnel. The aim was for neutral downforce, but that still meant huge forces running through the car’s structure. “Net zero downforce front and rear sounds easy, as you’ve got the static weight of the car pushing down and that’s more than heavy enough.

But it doesn’t mean the air is having no effect, there’s close to 2000kg on the top surface of the body trying to pick the car off the ground and another 2000kg under the car trying to pull it back down – two fighting forces that come to four tonnes roughly… So you’ve got to be absolutely sure that everything on the car is secure enough to go this fast.” 

At higher speeds Wallace also discovered that a recently resurfaced part of the 8.8km long straight at Ehra-Lessian was unsettling the car. “You’d barely notice in a normal car, but at those speeds it felt huge,” he said, the transition soon being known by the engineering team as ‘the jump.’

After four days at Ehra-Lessien the Chiron had managed a peak speed of 482.5km/h – 299.8mph, tantalizingly close to the 300mph barrier – but Wallace was struggling to go quicker. Then, on the record-setting lap, he felt confident enough over ‘the jump’ to push harder: “after it landed and had a bit of a weave about I thought it was the best it’s been, the cross wind was a little bit less and I just kept it pinned.”

Wallace saw a peak of 490km/h on the car’s GPS display so knew he had set a record, but the live telemetry had been unable to keep up and had showed a maximum of 479km/h. For several minutes as the car returned to the pit area the crew were unaware that the Chiron had broken the 300mph barrier. “They couldn’t work out why I was so happy on the radio,” Wallace admits. The Chiron’s on-board data recorder then confirmed the record time.

But Bugatti intends to leave it there, president Stefan Winkelmann saying that the company’s quest for ultimate speed is satisfied. “We have shown several times that we built the fastest cars in the world. In future we will focus on other areas,” he said in the official release, “Bugatti was the first to exceed 300mph – it’s name will go down in the history books and it will stay that way forever.” 

For Wallace, this is the third time he has driven a car to the production car record, having previously done so with both the McLaren F1 and Jaguar XJ220. “It’s pretty bloody cool,” he told Autocar, “if somebody said to me even two years ago that I was going to go over 300mph I’d have thought they were out of their mind.”

