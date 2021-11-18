BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: British start-up reveals Suzuki Jimny-based Yomper pick-up
UP NEXT
Star cars: Autocar's favourite reveals from the LA motor show

British start-up reveals Suzuki Jimny-based Yomper pick-up

Sub-£20,000 conversion is based on third-generation Jimny and can carry a maximum payload of 500kg
News
2 mins read
18 November 2021

A British start-up company has unveiled a utility-focused SUV based on the Mk3 Suzuki Jimny that could cost as little as £20,000.

The Yomper is built by Yorkshire's Yomper 4x4, an offshoot of Samson Engineering. It's available in two specifications: the tray-backed Bergen and the drop-side Commercial, with a choice of two wheelbase sizes of 225cm or 275cm. Its amended chassis has been engineered to carry a maximum payload of 500kg. 

It's powered by the Jimny’s standard 1.3-litre 16-valve four-cylinder petrol engine, which Yomper 4x4 says is extensively overhauled and rebuilt in-house to emphasise the car's “ability as a workhorse, making it as close as possible to a brand new vehicle”. 

Related articles

“We’ve always worked in an environment where we apply advanced engineering principles to meet the specific demands of a job,” said Yomper 4x4 CEO Giles Walker. 

“When I heard from a lot of people in my local community – many of whom are farmers - about the lack of a suitable small utility SUV on the market, I decided it would be a great opportunity to create one." 

The conversion process involves the construction of a brand-new chassis and a bespoke alloy body. The process later developed the Bergen variant, inspired by the Subaru MV Brat pick-up truck.

Other conversion companies, such as Shropshire Quads, have designed and produced Jimny pick-ups, but Walker says the Yomper is the only conversion to feature a bespoke body and chassis built from the ground up. 

“None have gone as far as to create a bespoke body and chassis like that of the Yomper, which is essentially a ground-up vehicle that uses the Suzuki running gear and front bodywork more as components to create a full vehicle than as a basis for conversion,” Walker said. 

“Those are the key engineering differences, and the fact we can offer both body style variants shows the flexibility and bespoke nature of our design.

"The fact all our vehicles attain IVA [Individual Vehicle Approval for UK road use] is proof that our design and manufacturing approach is the correct one to take.”

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Jimny 1.3 Vvt Sz3 3dr
2018
£14,995
20,542miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 Vvt Sz4 3dr
2016
£15,450
37,245miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 Vvt Adventure 3dr
2016
£15,600
25,387miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 Vvt Sz4 3dr Auto
2015
£16,495
15,697miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 Vvt Sz4 3dr
2018
£16,995
49,296miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 Vvt Sz4 3dr
2017
£16,999
20,635miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 Vvt Sz4 3dr
2015
£17,242
5,010miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 Vvt Sz4 3dr
2015
£17,500
13,659miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Jimny 1.3 Vvt Adventure 3dr
2016
£17,990
2,933miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes C300d 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review
1 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review hero front

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review
Juke5

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review
1 Toyota Corolla Sports Tourer 16 scaled

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive
21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Suzuki Jimny 2018 road test review - hero front

Suzuki Jimny

Was Suzuki's iconic miniature off-roader’s long-overdue overhaul worth the wait?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes C300d 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review
1 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review hero front

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review
Juke5

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review
1 Toyota Corolla Sports Tourer 16 scaled

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive
21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

View all latest drives