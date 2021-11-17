British firm boosts Lancia Aurelia restomod to 300bhp

A British car restoration company has revealed the ‘ultimate evolution’ of its Lancia Aurelia restomod series – a specification that will apply to the final three cars.

Cirencester-based Thornley Kelham’s Aurelia Outlaw will see out its production run in ‘European CSL’ specification, featuring a lightweight body, a bespoke interior and a more powerful engine.

The Outlaw is driven by a modified 3.2-litre V6 Busso engine producing more than 300bhp, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Previous versions of the Outlaw produced around 220bhp, which was already roughly double the output of the standard-specification Aurelia.

European CSL models will also receive a modern-specification disc brake set-up, pinion steering, pedal box, suspension and limited-slip differential. The front suspension has also been revised, and power steering is an optional extra.

The car is distinguished from the standard model by its lowered roofline and period rally-inspired design cues, while its lighter aluminium body gives a total weight of 1100kg – a weight saving of 75kg.

Thornley Kelham has also added further design modifications, including a deguttered roof, curved bonnet locks, a Monza-style filler cap and nickel-plated brightwork.

The inside of the car is finished with a mix of leather and Alcantara, with a wood-rimmed steering wheel and a roll-cage for bolstered safety. The firm says several personalisation options can be selected including two-tone finishes and customised dashboards.

“The Aurelia Outlaw project has now reached its ultimate evolution, with just three remaining cars to be built, each with a new set of meticulously developed upgrades,” said Thornley Kelham co-founder Simon Thornley. He added that further commissions are on the way in bespoke ‘European’ specifications.