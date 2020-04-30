Bollinger details 'world's first' electric commercial truck platform

American electric vehicles start-up Bollinger has revealed an adaptable chassis-cab version of its B2 pick-up truck.

Called the B2CC, the new variant is said to be “the world’s first and only Class 3 all-electric chassis-cab truck platform” and can be configured to suit a wide range of commercial applications.

It will be built in the US, using the same four-wheel-drive electric skateboard platform as Bollinger's B1 and B2 off-roaders, which were revealed at last year’s Los Angeles motor show. Its squared-off front end is identical to those of the two existing models.

The B2CC will be offered in two-door and four-door guises and with various wheelbase lengths to suit different commercial applications.

Like Bollinger's existing models, it features an innovative ‘passthrough’ tunnel in the main body for loading of extra-long items.

A substantial 120kWh battery pack powers a pair of electric motors - one on the front axle, one on the rear - to give four-wheel drive and enhanced off-road capabilities. Bollinger’s powertrain produces a combined 614bhp and 668lb ft – enough to propel the B1 and B2 from 0-60mph in just 4.5sec.

Also equipped as standard are a 10kW on-board charger, an integrated thermal management system, hydraulic ABS and a hydropneumatic self-levelling suspension system.

There’s no word yet on whether the B2CC will be offered in Europe, like the B1 and B2, but Bollinger says it will become available to order in late 2021.

Pricing is also yet to be confirmed, but the commercial-focused B2CC can be expected to undercut its stablemates' £97,000 list price.

