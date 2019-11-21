Electric Bollinger B1 and B2 4x4s to come to Europe and UK

US off-road start-up Bollinger Motors has confirmed the UK and Europe are among its launch plans for its first models, the B1 and B2.
On display at the Los Angeles motor show, the B1 and B2 share a common ‘skateboard’ electric platform that’s modular in its design to allow for the differing SUV (B1) and pick-up (B2) bodystyles.
Bollinger announced pricing last month - from $125,000 (around £97,000) each - and started taking deposits. To date it has orders for more than half the first year’s production, which runs from 1000-1500 units annually, according to sales director Chet Parsons.
Production is due to start late next year at a yet-undisclosed area, likely to be in Michigan, ahead of the first customer deliveries in 2021. Parsons said that there were deposit holders from the UK in the first wave, and the firm was working on EU and ECC type approval as part of the ramp-up to launch, to allow the B1 and B2 to be sold in the UK and Europe early in the pairs’ launch phase.
The B1 and B2 are built to Class 3 US truck certification, which classes it as a medium truck like the Chevrolet Silverado, rather than the light truck category (built to Class 1 and Class 2 regulations) that the likes of the Ford F-150 and F-250 fall into.
Join the debate
adrian888
Somehow looks familiar...
I just cannot recall where i have seen that before.... i wonder what JLR will have to say about it. Suddenly makes the new Defender look a whole lot better.
jason_recliner
These are AWESOME!
memyselfandi
Good Study Though
Does show the potential use of space that the packaging of electric vehicles open up!
Not a great looking defender rip off, but the is defintely potential!
Hughbl
If this was a Chinese firm
JLR would probably sue them. I wonder what they'll do here.
Torque Stear
Hughbl wrote:
One issue with describing your design as functional and utilitarian is that you can't really sue people who adopt the same features for functionality and utilitarian reasons.
I doubt that this will come to the EU in any great numbers (1000 max allowed by small series type approval) as it is highly unlikely to pass EU pedestrian impact regulations.
jonboy4969
They will issue a cease and
They will issue a cease and disorder warrent first, then they will issue proceedings for IP Infringement, this is a blatent rip off.
Torque Stear
jonboy4969 wrote:
Which will go in the bin, the law doesn't have a "looks vaguely similar" provision.
Look at the two together, the similarities are:
1: Wheel arch extensions - functional and seen on other vehicles.
2: Chamfered edge running from front of bonnet to rear of vehicle, the chamfer on a Landrover is smooth, the one on this vehicle is angular.
3: Vaguely similar proportions of headlight to "grill" - See G-Wagon for similarities.
4: External hinges - On lots of vehicles, always looks tough and allows easy removal
The whole design has somewhat different proportions, it is much wide and far more angular. It also doesn't have the raised bonnet.
In short both this and a Landrover look like boxy off roaders arguably devoid of styling features, which is kind of my point. They also both look like plenty of military utility vehicles.
Best example of this sort of thing is how many scooters look like Vespas, they can do so because most of the features also have a functional purpose.
Kim Jong-un
jonboy4969 wrote:
Cease and desist
FRI2
This makes the new Defender
This makes the new Defender look like the girly siss that it is. Go Bollinger!
TStag
FRI2 wrote:
I’ll be interested to see what the charging network is like in Africa and what the wading depth of this car is
